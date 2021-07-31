Recap: Orlando City SC 3, Atlanta United 2

Atlanta held a 2-1 lead on a Marcelino Moreno golazo in the 66th minute, but a late flurry by Orlando behind Silvester van der Water's equalizer with less than 10 minutes to go, coupled with Nani's match-winner, turned the tables in favor of the hosts as they moved into second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

It didn't take long for Atlanta to stake their claim on the match. Just 47 seconds in, Brooks Lennon fed a cross to Josef Martinez, whose strike from beyond the box caromed off the woodwork and past Mason Stajduhar to make it 1-0. Martinez nearly was involved in a second goal, though his ball to Erik Lopez was ultimately deflected over the bar.

Meanwhile, Orlando had a fantastic chance at an equalizer at the 20-minute mark, but Benji Michel's well-timed shot from a Nani pass was stopped nicely by Alec Kann. Moments later, Lennon found Martinez inside the box on a corner kick routine and the Atlanta striker missed a chance to make it 2-0 on a free header.

In the 43rd minute, Orlando found their equalizer as a corner kick from Nani was headed by Kyle Smith past Kann to make it a 1-1 contest. But Kann robbed Chris Mueller of a potential go-ahead goal not long after in first-half stoppage time.

Despite Orlando controlling play for much of the second half, it was the visitors taking control in the 66th minute through Moreno, who ripped a swerving shot past an outstretched Stadjuhar to put Atlanta ahead 2-1.