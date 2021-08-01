Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, FC Dallas 2

FC Dallas picked up their first away win of the 2021 MLS season, using golazos by Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferriera in either half to claim a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening.

The win was the first for Dallas this year in eight matches away from Toyota Stadium, while Kansas City suffered their first home loss of 2021 and first defeat at Children's Mercy Park since falling 3-0 to Minnesota United FC in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

It was the visitors finding the scoreboard early when, in the third minute, Pomykal ripped a blast to the left of a diving Tim Melia to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. Despite a flurry of half-chances, Kansas City weren't able to find a first-half equalizer. Their best opportunity came off a Gadi Kinda header in the 31st minute that was easily handled by Jimmy Maurer.

In the 51st minute, Dallas doubled their lead through Ferreira, when the homegrown attacker was given space to let loose a scorcher of his own past Melia to make it a 2-0 contest.

Meanwhile, Sporting looked to be on the verge of finding the scoreboard just before the hour mark, but Kinda's chance from outside the box was saved nicely by Maurer. There was brief controversy as Ema Twumasi appeared to make contact with Daniel Salloi in the scoring area, but Video Review determined that there was not enough in it for a penalty to be awarded to Kansas City.

Looking for the dagger, Dallas saw a massive chance to make it 3-0 go begging when Ricardo Pepi's ball to Jader Obrian — who entered the match just minutes earlier — was pushed inches wide of the net. It left an opening for Kansas City to potentially cut the margin to 2-1, which they appeared to do as a frantic spell in front of the Dallas net was touched in by Kinda in the 74th minute. But an offside call that was later confirmed by Video Review meant that the goal would come off the board.

Kansas City eventually did put one past Maurer in the 85th minute to make things interesting in the closing stages. Salloi played a perfect cross to Johnny Russell, whose header made it a 2-1 contest.