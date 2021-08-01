Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, FC Dallas 2

FC Dallas picked up their first away win of the 2021 MLS season, using golazos by Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferriera in either half to claim a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening.
The win was the first for Dallas this year in eight matches away from Toyota Stadium, while Kansas City suffered their first home loss of 2021 and first defeat at Children's Mercy Park since falling 3-0 to Minnesota United FC in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
It was the visitors finding the scoreboard early when, in the third minute, Pomykal ripped a blast to the left of a diving Tim Melia to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. Despite a flurry of half-chances, Kansas City weren't able to find a first-half equalizer. Their best opportunity came off a Gadi Kinda header in the 31st minute that was easily handled by Jimmy Maurer.
In the 51st minute, Dallas doubled their lead through Ferreira, when the homegrown attacker was given space to let loose a scorcher of his own past Melia to make it a 2-0 contest.
Meanwhile, Sporting looked to be on the verge of finding the scoreboard just before the hour mark, but Kinda's chance from outside the box was saved nicely by Maurer. There was brief controversy as Ema Twumasi appeared to make contact with Daniel Salloi in the scoring area, but Video Review determined that there was not enough in it for a penalty to be awarded to Kansas City.
Looking for the dagger, Dallas saw a massive chance to make it 3-0 go begging when Ricardo Pepi's ball to Jader Obrian — who entered the match just minutes earlier — was pushed inches wide of the net. It left an opening for Kansas City to potentially cut the margin to 2-1, which they appeared to do as a frantic spell in front of the Dallas net was touched in by Kinda in the 74th minute. But an offside call that was later confirmed by Video Review meant that the goal would come off the board.
Kansas City eventually did put one past Maurer in the 85th minute to make things interesting in the closing stages. Salloi played a perfect cross to Johnny Russell, whose header made it a 2-1 contest.
But despite the late drama, the equalizer never came as Dallas held on for a long-awaited away win.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: There's just something about playing Sporting KC that brings out the best in FC Dallas. Despite entering the night not having won away from home, they head back to the Metroplex with all three points over Peter Vermes's side to make it 6-0-1 in their last seven matches over their Western Conference foes. Vermes was denied his 200th win with Kansas City across all competitions as the club's five-match unbeaten streak comes to an end in their first loss since June 19.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Which one was better? Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira looked to have their own personal striking contest going on this evening, but Pomykal's third-minute rip past Melia silenced a vibrant Children's Mercy Park crowd that was just getting settled in.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It was all about the homegrowns for Dallas as Pomykal and Ferreira scored two terrific goals, but Pomykal gets the nod as his opener set an early tone for yet another win for his club against Kansas City.
Next Up
- SKC: Wednesday, August 4 at LAFC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- DAL: Wednesday, August 4 at Seattle Sounders FC | 10:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)