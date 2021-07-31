Recap: LA Galaxy 4, Portland Timbers 1

An outstanding attacking display saw the LA Galaxy return to their winning ways and beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday evening.

The hosts opened up the scoring in stunning fashion when midfielder Rayan Raveloson netted an immaculate bicycle kick in the 27th minute. The Malagasy international eyed the ball in the air off a deflection from a Galaxy corner and went up for the spectacular, finding the back of the net.

The goals didn't stop there. A mere 90 seconds after the Galaxy opener, the Timbers equalized through striker Jeremy Ebobisse. The American was fed the ball in the box and after some tidy dribbling, cut back onto his left foot and slotted into the bottom left corner.

However, in typical #MLSAfterDark fashion, the attacking thriller didn't stop with two goals.

The Galaxy pushed forward once again and doubled their lead in the 34th minute. Right back Julian Araujo crossed the ball from the endline and found the head of Victor Vazquez, who headed home to put his side up 2-1.

Things went from bad to worse for the Timbers early in the second half after goalkeeper Steve Clark took out Galaxy attacker Kevin Cabral in the box, leaving referee Robert Sibiga pointing to the spot. Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan stepped up and cooly converted the penalty kick, scoring the home side's third in the 53rd minute.