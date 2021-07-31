Recap: Seattle Sounders 0, San Jose Earthquakes 1

The San Jose Earthquakes nicked a goal just before halftime and held off a furious charge in the second half to stun the Seattle Sounders 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field.

Cristian Espinoza scored the lone goal just before the halftime whistle, slotting a low left-footed shot past Stefan Cleveland in first-half stoppage time to help the Quakes snap an 11-match winless streak.

The goal was against the run of play, with the Sounders asking most all of the questions to that point. Raul Ruidiaz had two quality chances in a six-minute span before the half-hour mark, but he fired over the crossbar with JT Marcinkowski sprinting off his line after being played behind by Joao Paulo and then the Quakes goalkeeper denied him with a one-handed save.

Ruidiaz played provider in the 34th minute, settling a long ball out of the back and playing Reed Baker-Whiting into the box. But again Marcinkowski came up with the critical save.

The Sounders again dominated possession after halftime and had a quality chance to level just before the hour mark when Joao Paulo settled the ball and fired dangerously toward the net, but his shot was just wide.

Will Bruin made his return from injury in the 83rd minute, joining Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero in the quest for an equalizer. Bruin nearly put a charge in the crowd two minutes later with a run in behind the Quakes defense, but his low shot toward the far post was off the mark.

Chris Wondolowski celebrated what he thought was the 89th-minute dagger, but the goal was waved off following Video Review when it was determined the ball had gone out of touch in the buildup.