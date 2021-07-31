Recap: New York City FC 4, Columbus Crew 1

A stunning attacking performance from New York City FC saw them defeat the Columbus Crew 4-1 at Yankee Stadium on Friday evening.

NYCFC opened the scoring 14 minutes into the match via the head of Valentin Castellanos, who found the back of the net from a Jesus Medina corner kick. Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room was left with his feet glued to the floor while watching the Argentine attacker head home.

The dominant start from NYCFC continued, with the hosts doubling their lead in the 35th minute through winger Thiago Andrade. The young Brazilian's blistering pace created a run down the left side of the pitch, and he collected a lofted through ball from teammate Alfredo Morales. The 20-year-old then took one look and chipped Room with his first touch to score in cheeky fashion, doubling NYCFC's lead.

The host's dominant attacking half saw them go into the halftime break up 2-0 over the reigning 2020 MLS Cup Champions.

Coming out of the locker rooms, the Cityzens' dominant attack continued. They added a third goal six minutes into the half through midfielder Keaton Parks. He was fed a delicious ball from Thiago Andrade, who nutmegged a defender with his pass and Parks tapped home inside the six-yard box.

NYCFC weren't done yet, and they added a fourth goal through newcomer Santiago Rodriguez in the 71st minute after Room palmed away an initial that landed at the feet of Maxi Moralez. He passed it to a wide-open Rodriguez, who simply tapped it home down the middle of the net. Video Review was needed to overrule an offside call on the field, allowing the goal to stand.

The Crew managed their first attempt on target in the 81st minute when Marlon Hairston found the back of the net off of a header, but the referee's offside flag went up immediately, calling the goal back.