Recap: New York City FC 4, Columbus Crew 1

By Jacob Schneider

A stunning attacking performance from New York City FC saw them defeat the Columbus Crew 4-1 at Yankee Stadium on Friday evening.

NYCFC opened the scoring 14 minutes into the match via the head of Valentin Castellanos, who found the back of the net from a Jesus Medina corner kick. Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room was left with his feet glued to the floor while watching the Argentine attacker head home.

The dominant start from NYCFC continued, with the hosts doubling their lead in the 35th minute through winger Thiago Andrade. The young Brazilian's blistering pace created a run down the left side of the pitch, and he collected a lofted through ball from teammate Alfredo Morales. The 20-year-old then took one look and chipped Room with his first touch to score in cheeky fashion, doubling NYCFC's lead.

The host's dominant attacking half saw them go into the halftime break up 2-0 over the reigning 2020 MLS Cup Champions.

Coming out of the locker rooms, the Cityzens' dominant attack continued. They added a third goal six minutes into the half through midfielder Keaton Parks. He was fed a delicious ball from Thiago Andrade, who nutmegged a defender with his pass and Parks tapped home inside the six-yard box.

NYCFC weren't done yet, and they added a fourth goal through newcomer Santiago Rodriguez in the 71st minute after Room palmed away an initial that landed at the feet of Maxi Moralez. He passed it to a wide-open Rodriguez, who simply tapped it home down the middle of the net. Video Review was needed to overrule an offside call on the field, allowing the goal to stand.

The Crew managed their first attempt on target in the 81st minute when Marlon Hairston found the back of the net off of a header, but the referee's offside flag went up immediately, calling the goal back.

Late in second-half stoppage time, the Crew earned a penalty kick and left back Pedro Santos scored from the spot. The late consolation goal mattered little, though, in the Eastern Conference clubs' third meeting this season.

Goals

  • 14' – NYC – Valentin Castellanos | WATCH
  • 35' – NYC – Thiago Andrade | WATCH
  • 51' – NYC – Keaton Parks | WATCH
  • 71' – NYC – Santiago Rodriguez | WATCH
  • 90+6' – CLB – Pedro Santos (PK) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This was a massive statement win for NYCFC, who are now 3-0 during their past three matches with a +9 goal differential and two clean sheets. For the Crew, it's a disappointing road showing. Both sides are bound to contend for a playoff position this fall, so this could have long-term implications.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Thiago Andrade's 35th-minute goal. The 20-year-old winger scored a delightful chip over Eloy Room, a moment that felt like the turning point for the match and gave the home side the confidence they needed to keep attacking.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Thiago Andrade. The young Brazilian was subbed off in the 66th minute, but he played a crucial role in establishing dominance early. He scored the second goal and assisted on the third while producing a 94.4% pass completion percentage.

Next Up

  • NYC: Wednesday, August 4 at Chicago Fire FC | 9:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • CLB: Wednesday, August 4 vs D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Columbus Crew New York City FC

