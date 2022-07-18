Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Chicago Fire, Inter Miami CF turn upstream in Week 21

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF were among those making strides in Week 21, helping pace the Team of the Week presented by Audi.

22MLS_TOTW_WK21

Behind a headed goal from center back Rafael Czichos (plus lockdown defense from the Bundesliga veteran), Chicago climbed the Eastern Conference table with a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC. That earned first-year boss Ezra Hendrickson top coaching honors after they sent the Concacaf Champions League winners to a third straight defeat.

For Inter Miami, striker Gonzalo Higuain’s second consecutive goal off the bench helped spark a 3-2 comeback win over Charlotte FC, negating a brace from winger Yordy Reyna for the visitors. Herons midfielder Gregore earned a bench spot for his two-assist performance and all-around contributions.

There were star showings in Heineken Rivalry Week matches, too, including a divine assist from NYCFC midfielder Santiago Rodriguez in their 1-0 New York Derby win at the Red Bulls. In the year’s first Hell is Real game, Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan supplied one goal and one assist in a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati. And in a Southeastern bout, new Atlanta United center back Juan Jose Purata had the game-tying header (along with strong defense) in a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC.

Higuain’s joined up top by Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis after his two-assist night in a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy snapped a six-game winless streak. Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino is on the opposite flank, staying red-hot with one goal and one assist in a 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

As for the midfield group, LAFC’s Jose Cifuentes and Minnesota United FC’s Emanuel Reynoso join Rodriguez and Zelarayan. Cifuentes had the game-winner in a 2-1 victory at Nashville SC, and Reynoso bagged another brace in a 2-0 win over D.C. United.

On the backline, Czichos and Purata are joined by Houston Dynamo FC center back Tim Parker. He had a stunning goal-line clearance in their 2-1 win at the San Jose Earthquakes.

The goalkeeper spot belongs to Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, whose five-save performance shouldn’t detract from their 1-0 loss at CF Montréal in the Canadian Classique. He was only bested by an own goal.

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Alex Bono (TOR) – Tim Parker (HOU), Rafael Czichos (CHI), Juan Jose Purata (ATL) – Santiago Rodriguez (NYC), Jose Cifuentes (LAFC), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Lucas Zelarayan (CLB) – Jonathan Lewis (COL), Gonzalo Higuain (MIA), Jefferson Savarino (RSL)

Coach: Ezra Hendrickson (CHI)

Bench: Isaac Boehmer (VAN), Kai Wagner (PHI), Diego Chara (POR), Gregore (MIA), Yordy Reyna (CLT), Diego Fagundez (ATX), Cucho Hernandez (CLB)

22MLS_Audi_WK21

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

