Inter Miami chart history with comeback win over Charlotte FC

“I walked into the cafeteria at nine o'clock after we got our staff meetings and everything, and there was 20, 25 players laughing, joking, energized and it inspired me,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it for a long time.”

The seeds were planted Thursday morning when Neville was at the training ground following a 2-1 gut-punch defeat at home against the Philadelphia Union the night before.

"They're creating their own culture, they're creating their own identity," Neville said of the reworked third-year club. "And I suppose the identity that we're seeing is that this team never knows when it's beat, it never knows when to give up, and it scores late goals. I think they're a team that scores late goals and never knows when it's beat. I think it's a team that's going to be successful in the future."

It was the type of win that can galvanize a club and provide evidence of Miami's cultural shift after an offseason of roster upheaval.

Alejandro Pozuelo also made his debut for Inter Miami after arriving in a trade with Toronto FC on July 7.

The Herons rallied from two goals down to defeat Charlotte FC , 3-2 , Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium on Emerson Rodriguez ’s stoppage-time winner, the U22 Initiative signing’s first MLS goal. Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to score for a second straight match, netting a 72nd-minute equalizer, and Robert Taylor got the comeback rolling with a spectacular solo effort in the 59th minute.

Still, Neville was furious at halftime with his team trailing 2-0 on Yordy Reyna’s first-half brace for Charlotte. Then a simple talk ensued.

“Put the ball in the back of the net. It was as simple as that,” Neville said of his message. “It was put the ball in the back of the net and they did and they always do – they always deliver, they never ever ever let me down as a coach or let this football club down this season since we've been playing. They give everything they can. I think they needed that little bit of a jolt at halftime.”

Pozuelo's debut

Pozuelo was instrumental in the come-from-behind result, making a good first impression on his debut. The 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner completed 91.7 percent of his passes, including three key passes, and won half of his 14 duels.

It was in stark contrast to what Neville saw on the training ground Thursday morning.

“If you had looked at him in training on Thursday, you say no way he’ll get through the first 15 minutes. He looked older than me. But I thought he was sensational,” Neville said of their new Designated Player.