Josef 2.0? Cucho Hernandez wants "to make my own history" with Columbus Crew

Cucho Hernandez is off to a scorching start in Major League Soccer with Columbus Crew ’s record signing already making history with his fourth goal in three matches, helping lead his new squad to a 2-0 Hell is Real win over FC Cincinnati as part of Heineken Rivalry Week Sunday night at Lower.com Field.

“I like it because he is a great player who has made a lot of history here in MLS,” Hernandez said in a phone interview with MLSsoccer.com . “It’s normal that people want to make comparisons and it’s good when those comparisons are positive, but I want to do my work, I want to make my own history. It’s all going the right way. I must keep working hard and I hope everything comes out great.”

The 23-year-old Colombian, who made his first start for Columbus Sunday, is already drawing comparisons to Atlanta United talisman Josef Martinez , who scored 19 goals in his first MLS season and set a then-MLS record with 31 in 2018 to win the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

"Hope the good times keep coming"

Hernandez arrives in Columbus after scoring five Premier League goals a year ago for Watford, who were relegated to the English Championship. He’s also played in Spain’s LaLiga with Mallorca and Getafe, scoring against some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Hernandez said he’s feeling more and more comfortable in his new surroundings, believing he’s made the right career move.

“It has been a great experience so far,” he said. “I like that I made the decision [to come to MLS]. Everything is going well so far, thanks to the way the club has been bringing me along, my teammates and the coaching staff. I’m happy and I hope the good times keep on coming.”

In particular, Hernandez has formed an immediate partnership with Lucas Zelarayan, who has a goal and five assists since Cucho made his debut, and scored his first MLS goal, in a 28-minute substitute appearance in a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC on July 9.

Hernandez then struck for a brace in a 2-2 draw against D.C. United on Wednesday in a dazzling 45-minute shift.