Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal pack a punch in Week 13

CF Montréal pulled off a Week 13 comeback for the ages upon their return to Stade Saputo, resulting in the Canadian club spearheading the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi as MLS emerges from the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup break.
Ahmed Hamdi was a lights-out super-sub, as the Egyptian midfielder scored in the 74th and 87th minutes to secure a 5-4 win over FC Cincinnati, his first MLS strikes since joining on loan from El Gouna. Meanwhile, striker Mason Toye bagged a brace of his own that now sees the US youth international on a team-leading six goals this season.
Another headliner is Nashville SC attacking midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who recorded the fastest hat trick from the start of the game in MLS history by scoring three times by the 16th minute during a 5-1 romp of Chicago Fire FC at Nissan Stadium.
Across the attacking three, FC Cincinnati forward Brenner tallied his first MLS brace and first goal(s) since opening weekend – a strong showing even if the Orange and Blue’s defense crumbled late. The other forward is LAFC star Carlos Vela, who scored a late winner that rifled past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa in a 2-1 win at Banc of California Stadium.
Ochoa, though he was bested twice, anchors the 3-4-3 formation. The homegrown shot-stopper finished with eight saves on 5.4 expected goals against, keeping RSL in the fast-paced match.
The midfield also includes Columbus Crew mainstay Darlington Nagbe, after his goal in first-half stoppage time highlighted an all-around stellar performance during a 2-1 win over New York City FC. There’s also Colorado Rapids homegrown Cole Bassett, who netted the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes and proved dangerous throughout the Western Conference clash.
Along the backline, Philadelphia Union center back Jack Elliott, LAFC right back Kim Moon-Hwan and Toronto FC left back Justin Morrow complete the side. Moon-Hwan and Morrow both supplied key assists, while Elliott hardly put a foot wrong in a 2-1 win over D.C. United.
Week 13’s Team of the Week features Minnesota United FC boss Adrian Heath as the head coach. Heath wisely positioned the Loons in a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders, a result that ended the Supporters’ Shield pace-setter’s record 13-game unbeaten start to the season.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): David Ochoa (RSL) – Justin Morrow (TOR), Jack Elliott (PHI), Kim Moon-Hwan (LAFC) – Ahmed Hamdi (MTL), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Darlington Nagbe (CLB), Cole Bassett (COL) – Carlos Vela (LAFC), Mason Toye (MTL), Brenner (CIN)
Coach: Adrian Heath (MIN)
Bench: Eloy Room (CLB), Daniel Lovitz (NSH), Carles Gil (NE), Robin Lod (MIN), Jeremy Ebobisse (POR), Cristian Dajome (VAN), Sergio Santos (PHI)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.