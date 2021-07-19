Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal pack a punch in Week 13

CF Montréal pulled off a Week 13 comeback for the ages upon their return to Stade Saputo, resulting in the Canadian club spearheading the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi as MLS emerges from the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup break.

Ahmed Hamdi was a lights-out super-sub, as the Egyptian midfielder scored in the 74th and 87th minutes to secure a 5-4 win over FC Cincinnati, his first MLS strikes since joining on loan from El Gouna. Meanwhile, striker Mason Toye bagged a brace of his own that now sees the US youth international on a team-leading six goals this season.

Another headliner is Nashville SC attacking midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who recorded the fastest hat trick from the start of the game in MLS history by scoring three times by the 16th minute during a 5-1 romp of Chicago Fire FC at Nissan Stadium.

Across the attacking three, FC Cincinnati forward Brenner tallied his first MLS brace and first goal(s) since opening weekend – a strong showing even if the Orange and Blue’s defense crumbled late. The other forward is LAFC star Carlos Vela, who scored a late winner that rifled past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa in a 2-1 win at Banc of California Stadium.

Ochoa, though he was bested twice, anchors the 3-4-3 formation. The homegrown shot-stopper finished with eight saves on 5.4 expected goals against, keeping RSL in the fast-paced match.