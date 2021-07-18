Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, San Jose Earthquakes 1

The visiting side got off on the front foot early, with Javier Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez finding the back of the net in the 11th minute of the game. Homegrown forward Cade Cowell brought the ball in, calmly passing it to La Chofis at the top of the 18-yard-box and the Mexican attacking midfielder blasted it past Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough for his third MLS goal since joining the Quakes on loan from Liga MX side Guadalajara this season.

The Rapids ramped up their effort toward the end of the first half and had an opportunity off of a corner kick right before the whistle, but were unable to register a shot on goal before heading into the locker room.

Cole Bassett kept the home club alive when he leveled things up less than 10 minutes into the second half. The 19-year-old brought the ball down at the top of the 18, took a couple of steps and hit the back corner of the goal.