Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, San Jose Earthquakes 1

The Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes took a point a piece from a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night.
The visiting side got off on the front foot early, with Javier Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez finding the back of the net in the 11th minute of the game. Homegrown forward Cade Cowell brought the ball in, calmly passing it to La Chofis at the top of the 18-yard-box and the Mexican attacking midfielder blasted it past Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough for his third MLS goal since joining the Quakes on loan from Liga MX side Guadalajara this season.
The Rapids ramped up their effort toward the end of the first half and had an opportunity off of a corner kick right before the whistle, but were unable to register a shot on goal before heading into the locker room.
Cole Bassett kept the home club alive when he leveled things up less than 10 minutes into the second half. The 19-year-old brought the ball down at the top of the 18, took a couple of steps and hit the back corner of the goal.
While there were no more goals, there was still ample drama. In the 70th minute, head coach Matias Almeyda got heated with the referee and Agustin Zalazar, head of coaching communications who was translating for the manager, was shown two yellows and had to leave the sidelines.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Colorado Rapids extend their unbeaten at home streak to seven games, while the San Jose Earthquakes are still looking for a win after going 0-6-3 in their last nine games.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett scored an important goal early in the second half to level the game at 1-1.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Cole Bassett came up with an important goal to save the Rapids from a home loss.
Next Up
- COL: Wednesday, 7/21 vs. FC Dallas (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- SJ: Wednesday, 7/21 at Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)