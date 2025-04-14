Team of the Matchday: Vancouver run rampant, New England rebound

All 10 outfield players scored in Matchday 8 to earn their spot in an attack-minded Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Aljaž Ivačič (NE) - Daniel Lovitz (NSH), Steven Moreira (CLB), Sergi Palenica (LAFC) - Gerardo Valenzuela (CIN), David Ayala (POR), Carles Gil (NE), Diego Fagúndez (LA) - Brian White (VAN), Kevin Kelsy (POR), Rafael Navarro (COL)
Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)
Bench: Oscar Ustari (MIA), Adilson Malanda (CLT), Miles Robinson (CIN), Edvard Tagseth (NSH), Obed Vargas (SEA), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Diego Rossi (CLB)
Team highlights
Brian White stole the headlines this weekend as the first player in Vancouver Whitecaps FC history (and 18th in league history) to score four goals in an MLS match as the conductor of a 5-1 rout over Austin FC at BC Place.
Equalling the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead (6 goals) in the process, White's quadruple made him the first player in club history to record 50 regular season goals as the ‘Caps maintained their position atop the early-season Supporters’ Shield race with a 6W-1L-1D record (19 points) under the direction of first-year MLS head coach Jesper Sørensen.
At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the New England Revolution won their first away game of the season, 1-0, over Atlanta United courtesy of five requisite saves from goalkeeper Alijaž Ivačič. Captain Carles Gil netted the winning goal with a top-corner penalty to tie Steve Ralston for the second-most goal contributions in Revs history (115).
Similarly, after winning the ball with his pressing in the attacking third, Gerardo Valenzuela drove forward to slot home the lone goal in FC Cincinnati’s 1-0 victory at D.C. United.
In a game with a few more goals, Rafael Navarro was equally important to the Colorado Rapids, playing a give-and-go with Cole Bassett inside San Diego FC’s penalty box to set himself up for the winning goal in a 3-2 thriller at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Diego Fagúndez kept the excitement going with LA Galaxy’s first direct free kick goal since August 2022 to salvage a 1-1 draw for a 10-man Galaxy side at home against Houston Dynamo FC. With the goal, Fagúndez became the second active MLS player to reach at least 150 regular-season goal contributions alongside former MLS MVP Luciano Acosta (172 goal contributions).
The Portland Timbers provided the fireworks on Sunday as Kevin Kelsy and David Ayala piloted a 4-2 victory at Sporting Kansas City with two goal contributions each. Benefiting from a ricochet off Ayala’s shot for his first goal, Kelsy went on to record a brace with the eventual winning goal as the Argentine was credited with the assist to follow his early opening tally.
Finally, defenders proved their worth on both ends of the pitch in Matchday 8 as Nashville SC’s Daniel Lovitz, Columbus Crew’s Steven Moreira, and LAFC’s Sergi Palencia all thundered in powerful goals to open the scoring for their sides in respective 2-1 victories over Real Salt Lake, St. Louis CITY SC and San Jose Earthquakes.