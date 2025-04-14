Team of the Matchday: Vancouver run rampant, New England rebound

All 10 outfield players scored in Matchday 8 to earn their spot in an attack-minded Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Brian White stole the headlines this weekend as the first player in Vancouver Whitecaps FC history (and 18th in league history) to score four goals in an MLS match as the conductor of a 5-1 rout over Austin FC at BC Place.

Equalling the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead (6 goals) in the process, White's quadruple made him the first player in club history to record 50 regular season goals as the ‘Caps maintained their position atop the early-season Supporters’ Shield race with a 6W-1L-1D record (19 points) under the direction of first-year MLS head coach Jesper Sørensen.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the New England Revolution won their first away game of the season, 1-0, over Atlanta United courtesy of five requisite saves from goalkeeper Alijaž Ivačič. Captain Carles Gil netted the winning goal with a top-corner penalty to tie Steve Ralston for the second-most goal contributions in Revs history (115).

Similarly, after winning the ball with his pressing in the attacking third, Gerardo Valenzuela drove forward to slot home the lone goal in FC Cincinnati’s 1-0 victory at D.C. United.

In a game with a few more goals, Rafael Navarro was equally important to the Colorado Rapids, playing a give-and-go with Cole Bassett inside San Diego FC’s penalty box to set himself up for the winning goal in a 3-2 thriller at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.