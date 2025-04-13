Diego Fagúndez checks off major career milestones against Dynamo 

It was a very memorable night for the LA Galaxy's Diego Fagúndez.
Although his side were unable to come away with all three points against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, the veteran midfielder made history in the 57th minute, powering a long-range free kick into the top corner to salvage a 1-1 draw.
"When I hit that, once it left my foot, I knew it was in," Fagúndez remarked post-match. "It just felt too good to be true. But like I said, I've been working those forever. So for one to finally go in and get that weight off someone."
With the tally, Fagúndez reached 150 regular-season goal contributions, recording 74 goals and 76 assists across his MLS career. He is the second active player to reach that mark, joining FC Dallas' Luciano Acosta, and 16th overall.
Notably, the strike also put Fagúndez within one goal of joining the prestigious 75-75 club. The next time the midfielder finds the back of the net, he will become the eighth player in league history to register at least 75 goals and 75 assists.
Milestone moments
Earlier in the match, the long-time MLS midfielder and current Galaxy captain also made his 400th league appearance, checking off yet another career milestone in one night of action. The game was Fagúndez's 295th professional start.
"It's amazing, 400 games and still going strong," said Fagúndez. "And then about the goal, I think it was finally the moment that I've been waiting for."
Throughout his distinguished 16 MLS seasons, Fagúndez has featured for LA, as well as Austin FC and the New England Revolution. He spent the vast majority of his career with the Revs, where he tallied 53g/40a.
Fagúndez and the Galaxy are still searching for their first league win of the season and will return to action next Saturday when they travel to take on Austin (1:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).