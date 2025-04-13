Diego Fagúndez checks off major career milestones against Dynamo 

Although his side were unable to come away with all three points against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, the veteran midfielder made history in the 57th minute, powering a long-range free kick into the top corner to salvage a 1-1 draw.

"When I hit that, once it left my foot, I knew it was in," Fagúndez remarked post-match. "It just felt too good to be true. But like I said, I've been working those forever. So for one to finally go in and get that weight off someone."

With the tally, Fagúndez reached 150 regular-season goal contributions, recording 74 goals and 76 assists across his MLS career. He is the second active player to reach that mark, joining FC Dallas' Luciano Acosta, and 16th overall.