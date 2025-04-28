Team of the Matchday: Nashville score a touchdown, Cincinnati surge ahead

There were zero scoreless draws across 15 matches this weekend, meaning players had to pad the stat sheet for their spot in the Matchday 10 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Sam Surridge led the way with the first four-goal outing in club history, Hany Mukhtar added a brace plus an assist and Andy Najar provided a hat trick of helpers as Nashville became the first team to score seven goals in a match since the Philadelphia Union against D.C. United on July 8, 2022.

FC Cincinnati club-record signing Kévin Denkey also netted twice to propel his side to a 2-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City, including a picture-perfect bicycle kick to throw his hat into the ring for AT&T Goal of the Year. Cincy have now won five straight to reach the Eastern Conference summit.

At Lower.com Field, Max Arfsten was decisive for the Columbus Crew, blasting a powerful game-winning goal into the roof of the net for a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Providing further evidence of defenders' ability to do it at both ends, Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in Philadelphia with a peachy full volley as the Union cruised to a 3-0 rout over D.C. United.