Team of the Matchday: Nashville score a touchdown, Cincinnati surge ahead

There were zero scoreless draws across 15 matches this weekend, meaning players had to pad the stat sheet for their spot in the Matchday 10 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Aljaž Ivačič (NE) - Max Arfsten (CLB), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Andy Najar (NSH) - Antony (POR), Diego Luna (RSL), Pedro Vite (VAN), Hany Mukhtar (NSH) - Sam Surridge (NSH), Kévin Denkey (CIN), Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)
Bench: Andre Blake (PHI), Noah Eile (RBNY), Alex Freeman (ORL), Carles Gil (NE), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Pedrinho (DAL), Ondřej Lingr (HOU), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Alonso Martínez (NYC)
Team highlights
Former US men’s national team assistant coach B.J. Callaghan saw his Nashville SC team take that stat-padding message to heart in a historic 7-2 hammering of Chicago Fire FC and his former colleague, Gregg Berhalter.
Sam Surridge led the way with the first four-goal outing in club history, Hany Mukhtar added a brace plus an assist and Andy Najar provided a hat trick of helpers as Nashville became the first team to score seven goals in a match since the Philadelphia Union against D.C. United on July 8, 2022.
Impressively, Portland Timbers winger Antony also produced a trio of assists in a thrilling 4-2 win at the LA Galaxy. A dozen miles up the road, Denis Bouanga made up for his saved penalty with a stunning stoppage-time solo goal to complete his brace and salvage a late 2-2 draw for LAFC against St. Louis CITY SC.
FC Cincinnati club-record signing Kévin Denkey also netted twice to propel his side to a 2-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City, including a picture-perfect bicycle kick to throw his hat into the ring for AT&T Goal of the Year. Cincy have now won five straight to reach the Eastern Conference summit.
Similarly, Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Pedro Vite bagged braces in respective 3-1 triumphs over San Diego FC and Minnesota United FC. The former scored on either side of halftime, while the latter only needed six minutes to complete his double as a super sub.
At Lower.com Field, Max Arfsten was decisive for the Columbus Crew, blasting a powerful game-winning goal into the roof of the net for a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Providing further evidence of defenders' ability to do it at both ends, Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in Philadelphia with a peachy full volley as the Union cruised to a 3-0 rout over D.C. United.
Lastly, Aljaž Ivačič made all four saves demanded of him as the New England Revolution became the first team to take points off Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium this season in a narrow 1-0 win.