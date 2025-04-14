Portland's secret weapon, Seattle get a spark & more from Matchday 8

Let’s switch it up a bit and cruise through the weekend’s games in chronological order. We’ll explore a big question from each game.

The Loons did the thing I warned of: they’ve put all their eggs in the counterattack basket. As such, they've struggled all year to create chances against low blocks, and I think they’ll be facing a lot more of those in the weeks and months to come.

The catalyst has obviously been the defense, as well as the return to form of Sean Johnson : they’ve conceded once in this three-game stretch after conceding 12 times in their first five outings. The improvement has come hand-in-hand with a switch to a pretty bog-standard 4-2-3-1 shape. There are no bells and whistles.

It looks that way following Toronto ’s scoreless home draw against a very good Minnesota United side. It marks three draws in three games against, in order, Vancouver , Miami and Minnesota. That’s about as tough a run of games as you could find in this league (though it should be noted that the ‘Caps were short-handed, and two of the three were at home).

On paper, it should work. And even on the field… I mean, this is not the shot chart of a team that loses 1-0 because it doesn’t know how to get into good spots:

The Revs are definitely playing better than they were a few weeks ago, but I’m not sure how many times this kind of performance ends up with three points.

“I felt like there were a couple of wrinkles that we can do that would push us over the top,” Porter said afterward. “We’ve been playing well, we’ve been in every game, but I’m always trying to think about ways to make it even better. On Wednesday, we kind of rolled out this new shape. We had to sell the players on it, obviously, because we had been playing well. But my pitch to them was this was our opportunity to go from good to great, to create a little more, hopefully, at times be a little better defensively in the box especially. In the end, it worked out really well today.”

That’s a team struggling to fix structural problems. Ronny Deila sounds frustrated any time he’s speaking to the public or the press these days, and it’s easy to understand why.

So there are, I think, two things at play here:

But I can’t just write “sometimes ball not go in” every single week, right? And yet it feels like I have for the Five Stripes .

This was brutal and it’s worth noting the Spanish broadcast crew called it out as well:

Good on @DevonKerr9 for calling this lack of... anything from Choupo-Moting out in the moment. For a DP striker, this has to be a goal. pic.twitter.com/nzsAl2Gx6e

I’m sure they’re bummed not to have picked up the three points at home (Oscar Pareja said as much in the postgame), but logging two straight shutouts probably takes some of the sting out of that.

Orlando … they were an order of magnitude better than the Red Bulls up until Rodrigo Schlegel ’s red card. Carlos Coronel ’s absolute blinder is the main reason the game ended as a scoreless draw .

He’s not useless out there. His hold-up play is very good and he makes his penalties. But I said what I said in that tweet.

This is not the whole thing for the Red Bulls right now – there are defensive issues this year in ways there haven’t been for a long time, and I think it’s fair to be at least a little disappointed at the lack of progress from most of the young players on the team – but the inability to generate a consistent attacking threat, even when up a man against a not-great defensive team missing multiple starters, was glaring. And that non-effort is a piece of what we’ve seen from Choupo-Moting , in terms of goal-hungry off-ball movement (or the lack thereof).

Here, enjoy some of it. This is such great ball, both on a fundamental and a conceptual level:

I mean, it sure seems like it, and did even before their 5-1 evisceration of Austin on Saturday. It was one of the most comprehensive, one-sided beatings I can remember seeing dished out in this league.

Crosses are low-percentage propositions but I never, ever mind an early cross in transition before the defense is set. Force the defense to deal with it while running at their own goal. Especially if you've got two strikers in the box. pic.twitter.com/Awr85Ebp9c

The thing I keep thinking about with them is that great 2019 LAFC side that really blossomed after shifting Latif Blessing to a pressing 10 in a 4-3-3. The more I watch Owen Wolff , the more convinced I am that’s his best spot.

Austin… I don’t expect them to disappear or anything, but the limiting factors I was worried about in preseason (the attackers don’t quite fit together and there’s no pure chance creator in midfield) have limited what they’re capable of with the ball.

I’m tossing that wariness in the trash, though, because they’ve been doing this same thing to LIGA MX sides in Concacaf Champions Cup play, and because they’ve done this while battling through injuries and squad rotation. So don’t expect them to go away any time soon.

Now, there is a reason to be at least a little bit wary about Vancouver’s 2.38 points-per-game pace, because they’ve played a very easy MLS schedule thus far.

Which they did, again and again and again. Ríos’s touch here is our Pass of the Week, but Brian White is absolutely going to be our Player of the Week after his four-goal outburst .

On a conceptual level, it’s an understanding that, with Daniel Ríos forced to start as a false winger due to a rash of injuries, the ‘Caps were basically playing two No. 9s. And if you’re playing with two No. 9s against a back four, you should be getting them to work off each other in the box as often as possible.

The fundamental aspect is in the tweet above: early crosses are good. (So good, in fact, that we’ve got executives in the mentions talking about how they should be logged as a separate analytical entity from the types of crosses I was scolding Atlanta for above).

Is it Tai Baribo or nothing?

Baribo got off to a scorching start; the Union got off to a scorching start. Baribo has gone cold; the Union, who lost 1-0 at NYCFC on Saturday, have now gone cold, with just one win in their past five games. They’ve scored three goals in that span, and have now been shut out twice on the trot.

I don’t think they were wrong to sell Dániel Gazdag for $4 million (along with another $500k in incentives) to Columbus. Getting that kind of cash for a 29-year-old No. 10 who’s actually not much of a playmaker – watch me eat those words as he blossoms under Wilfried Nancy – is good business.

But there’s not really a secondary goalscorer in this squad at the moment. Bruno Damiani keeps knocking on the door, and I trust a striker with his instincts (his movement around the box is really, really good) will eventually start putting the ball in the back of the net. Union fans, though, are frustrated.

The Pigeons needed that one, and the goal came courtesy of – who else? – Alonso Martínez, who punished a big error from the Philly backline and a bigger one from young goalkeeper Andrew Rick, who was in for Andre Blake. Longer term, however, the more interesting thing to note is that it looks like 17-year-old academy product Jonathan Shore has locked down a starting job in central midfield, and slightly older academy product Justin Haak has solidified himself as a starting center back, according to head coach Pascal Jansen.

"Justin, today, again, he was strong in the air, strong on the ball, and he gives us a lot of options playing from the back because he's that comfortable on the ball as well,” Jansen said. “Very calm and composed."

You could see how important that calm was against a team that presses like hell.