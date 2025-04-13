Brian White goes off for FOUR goals in Vancouver Whitecaps rout

“It’s one of those games where you can find a good rhythm,” White reflected. “I was just fortunate enough to put myself in good positions, some good chances, and I was just fortunate enough to put a couple away.”

Additionally, the 29-year-old became the first Vancouver player to score four goals in an MLS game, capping off a week to remember.

White alone surpassed that tally, scoring four times to reach six goals on the season and level Philadelphia 's Tai Baribo for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

The 'Caps were looking at a tough matchup following their mid-week Concacaf Champions Cup heroics , welcoming an opponent that had allowed the least amount of goals (three) in MLS heading into Matchday 8.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC stayed atop the Supporters' Shield standings thanks to White's four-goal outburst that paced Saturday's 5-1 rout of Austin FC at BC Place.

Chances galore

The Whitecaps hit their stride early but turned the pressure up after manager Jesper Sørensen made some slight adjustments while Austin chased a goal. The hosts finished the night with 26 total shot attempts - an output that highlights just how dynamic the attack has become under Sørensen.

“We have the ideas of how we would like to break through and create our chances,” Sørensen said. “In the second half, the game opened up and we found our opportunities on the counter attack.”

Chances were found as the 'Caps became the first club to score more than once against the Verde & Black this season. A spectacular stat line, and one made even better considering their CCC obligations and that they've largely done it without star Designated Player Ryan Gauld, sidelined since early March with a knee injury.