Brian White goes off for FOUR goals in Vancouver Whitecaps rout

Brian White leads the way.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC stayed atop the Supporters' Shield standings thanks to White's four-goal outburst that paced Saturday's 5-1 rout of Austin FC at BC Place.
The 'Caps were looking at a tough matchup following their mid-week Concacaf Champions Cup heroics, welcoming an opponent that had allowed the least amount of goals (three) in MLS heading into Matchday 8.
White alone surpassed that tally, scoring four times to reach six goals on the season and level Philadelphia's Tai Baribo for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
Additionally, the 29-year-old became the first Vancouver player to score four goals in an MLS game, capping off a week to remember.
“It’s one of those games where you can find a good rhythm,” White reflected. “I was just fortunate enough to put myself in good positions, some good chances, and I was just fortunate enough to put a couple away.”
Chances galore
The Whitecaps hit their stride early but turned the pressure up after manager Jesper Sørensen made some slight adjustments while Austin chased a goal. The hosts finished the night with 26 total shot attempts - an output that highlights just how dynamic the attack has become under Sørensen.
“We have the ideas of how we would like to break through and create our chances,” Sørensen said. “In the second half, the game opened up and we found our opportunities on the counter attack.”
Chances were found as the 'Caps became the first club to score more than once against the Verde & Black this season. A spectacular stat line, and one made even better considering their CCC obligations and that they've largely done it without star Designated Player Ryan Gauld, sidelined since early March with a knee injury.
“You can only hope for games like this.” Sørensen said. “It was a great, great performance. You see players have extraordinary games, Brian White had one today.”
USMNT future?
White’s spectacular night comes on the heels of USMNT call-ups during the January and March international windows, and this performance will be sure to catch head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s eye.
With 10 goals across all competitions this season, as well as his first national team tally earlier in the year, White has done his part to put his name in the hat for a potential spot on this summer's Gold Cup roster, as well as future USMNT call-ups down the road.
“Brian is a top scorer, maybe they should have looked at him a little bit more today.” Sørensen quipped.
The Whitecaps finished the night in pole position for the Supporters' Shield and can rest easy with an extra week of recovery before they head to St. Louis on April 19 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).