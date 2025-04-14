Columbus Crew equal club-record unbeaten start: "We never give up"

The Columbus Crew laid out their argument for being the team to beat in MLS this season with a determined 2-1 comeback victory at St. Louis CITY SC in Matchday 8's edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

"I’m proud of that because there is a lot of work behind that. We are not looking for these kinds of things. These kinds of things happen naturally if we do good stuff."

"I didn’t know," head coach Wilfried Nancy said post-game at Energizer Park. "It’s a fact. I like when this is something factual.

Courtesy of goals on either side of halftime from Steven Moreira and Diego Rossi , the Crew matched their longest unbeaten start to a league campaign at eight games (5W-0L-3D). The spectacular run rivals their 6W-0L-2D start to the 2010 season, completed 15 years ago.

Back on top

In the process, the Crew reclaimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference (18 points) as one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the league alongside Inter Miami CF. Only Vancouver Whitecaps FC (19 points) top the Crew in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

"It’s a really good feeling. There’s definitely some momentum going," defender Max Arfsten said. "I think the feeling is that we're all just cohesive.

"We're all working together, and no matter what, if we get scored on first like we did tonight, we all just kind of stay locked in and on the same page. I really think that's what it is. We know our system and we just know what we're capable of. That’s what pushes us through these tough games.”

Despite transferring Cucho Hernández to LaLiga side Real Betis for a club-record fee in the offseason, Columbus haven't missed a beat in 2025. Nearly a quarter of the way through the season, the Crew are setting the pace in the East.

“It just feels like we're all on the same page, player for player, position for position,” Arfsten said.