Team of the Matchday: Sporting KC begin new era, Josef climbs record books

From Sporting Kansas City gaining momentum to a household name cementing his legendary status, the Matchday 7 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi does not disappoint.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Carlos Coronel (RBNY) - Lukas Engel (CIN), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Griffin Dorsey (HOU) - Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Diego Luna (RSL), Wil Trapp (MIN), Chucky Lozano (SD) - Josef Martínez (SJ), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Jacen Russell-Rowe (CLB)
Coach: Kerry Zavagnin (SKC)
Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Omar Valencia (RBNY), Jeppe Tverskov (SD), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Manu García (SKC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Idan Toklomati (CLT), Petar Musa (DAL)
Team highlights
Josef Martínez provided the fittingly historic fireworks when San Jose hosted D.C. United to celebrate the league's inaugural match, climbing above MLS Season Pass pundit Bradley Wright-Phillips into sixth on the all-time MLS goalscoring charts (120 goals) by extending his league record to seven MLS hat tricks in the Quakes' 6-1 rout.
For Sporting KC, a new era began at Children’s Mercy Park after parting ways with legendary manager Peter Vermes. Kerry Zavagnin provided a new coach boost (interim), led by Dejan Joveljić’s late brace for SKC’s first win of the season, 2-0, over arch-rival St. Louis CITY SC.
Among his many crucial contributions at both ends, Federico Bernardeschi equaled Lionel Messi on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire with stunning footwork to open the scoring in Toronto FC’s 1-1 draw at Inter Miami CF.
Fellow star winger Chucky Lozano made his first start after returning from injury as if he were in peak form, driving San Diego FC’s 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC with two assists before netting his first MLS goal to cap off the memorable night at Snapdragon Stadium.
Diego Luna was no different, scoring both goals in Real Salt Lake’s 2-0 home victory over LA Galaxy, while Jacen Russell-Rowe provided an assist and the winning goal to push the Columbus Crew past CF Montréal, 2-1, at home.
Also scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory, Wil Trapp proved the closer for Minnesota United FC against New York City FC. On the other side of the Hudson River, New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel secured his team’s 2-1 win with five saves to snap Chicago Fire FC’s road winning streak.
Last but not least, all three TotM defenders kept clean sheets in narrow home wins – including Lukas Engel for FC Cincinnati in a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution, Tristan Blackmon in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 2-0 triumph over Colorado Rapids and Griffin Dorsey in Houston Dynamo FC’s 1-0 win over LAFC, with the latter adding a nifty assist.