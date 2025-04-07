Team of the Matchday: Sporting KC begin new era, Josef climbs record books

From Sporting Kansas City gaining momentum to a household name cementing his legendary status, the Matchday 7 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi does not disappoint.

Team highlights

Josef Martínez provided the fittingly historic fireworks when San Jose hosted D.C. United to celebrate the league's inaugural match, climbing above MLS Season Pass pundit Bradley Wright-Phillips into sixth on the all-time MLS goalscoring charts (120 goals) by extending his league record to seven MLS hat tricks in the Quakes' 6-1 rout.

For Sporting KC, a new era began at Children’s Mercy Park after parting ways with legendary manager Peter Vermes. Kerry Zavagnin provided a new coach boost (interim), led by Dejan Joveljić’s late brace for SKC’s first win of the season, 2-0, over arch-rival St. Louis CITY SC.