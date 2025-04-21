Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami remain unbeaten, Charlotte make a statement

The largest Saturday slate of games in MLS history delivered, from a battle of unbeatens to bountiful MLS After Dark goalfests for an impact-driven Matchday 9 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

In the day's early action, Huntington Bank Stadium of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns hosted a Columbus Crew club-record crowd of 60,614 for the battle of unbeatens against Inter Miami CF. Ensuring the Herons emerged with the only unblemished record remaining, Marcelo Weigandt assisted Benjamin Cremaschi for the winning goal in a high-level 1-0 victory.

That result left the door open for Dean Smith’s Charlotte FC to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference by maintaining a perfect 5W-0L-0D record at The Crown’s Bank of America Stadium fortress this season. Andrew Privett shut out San Diego FC at the back and headed home a free kick in attack to round out the 3-0 rout.

Not to be outdone, João Peglow inserted his own AT&T Goal of the Year bid with a perfectly executed bicycle kick, kissing off the inside of the far post in D.C. United’s visit to the New York Red Bulls. After opening the scoring with his first MLS goal, Peglow’s acrobatic overhead kick completed a first-half brace to secure the 2-1 victory.

Then the high-scoring affairs began, starting at Soldier Field where FC Cincinnati’s Evander completed his brace with the winning goal in a 3-2 thriller over Chicago Fire FC.