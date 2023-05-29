Team of the Matchday: Insigne, Mukhtar rise above in Matchday 15

Matchday 15 is in the books and some of the league’s biggest stars turned in Team of the Matchday presented by Audi-worthy performances.
Lorenzo Insigne, amid a tumultuous week for Toronto FC, supplied two crucial assists in a 2-1 win over D.C. United. The Italian star is joined at forward by Philadelphia Union striker Julián Carranza and Sporting Kansas City winger Dániel Sallói. Carranza had two goals in first-half stoppage time of a 3-1 win at New York City FC, while Sallói had one goal in a 4-1 comeback win over the Portland Timbers.
A trio of Designated Players take up the midfield spots: Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) and Eduard Löwen (St. Louis CITY SC). Herrera and Mukhtar both had one goal and one assist, with the former’s in a 2-1 Copa Tejas victory over Austin FC and the latter’s in a 3-1 win over the Columbus Crew. Löwen, for his part, bossed a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC and curled home a long-range free kick.
FC Dallas center back Nkosi Tafari (at San Jose Earthquakes) and Orlando City SC fullback Kyle Smith (home to Atlanta United) both scored in 1-1 draws, while Nashville left back Daniel Lovitz had two assists for one of the league’s hottest teams.
Seattle Sounders FC center back Yeimar Gómez Andrade was dominant in a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls, helping his club regain the Western Conference lead. And CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois kept the good times rolling at Stade Saputo with five saves in a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF.
Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin gets Coach of the Matchday honors following a road W at NYCFC, all as the Union move to seven games unbeaten in league play (5W-0L-2D).
Team of the Matchday (4-3-3, left to right): Jonathan Sirois (MTL) - Daniel Lovitz (NSH), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (SEA), Kyle Smith (ORL) - Héctor Herrera (HOU), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Eduard Löwen (STL) - Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Julián Carranza (PHI), Dániel Sallói (SKC)
Coach: Jim Curtin (PHI)
Bench: Stefan Frei (SEA), Damion Lowe (PHI), Matt Miazga (CIN), Harrison Afful (CLT), Noel Buck (NE), Erik Thommy (SKC), Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI), Justin Meram (CLT), Gyasi Zardes (ATX)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.