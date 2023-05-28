Gyasi Zardes joins exclusive 100-goal club: "It's something I dreamed about"

Gyasi Zardes rode his hot scoring hand into the MLS record books in Matchday 15, netting for the third straight game with Austin FC to become the 13th player in league history to reach 100 regular-season goals.

The 31-year-old veteran broke the ice at Texas rivals Houston Dynamo in the 22nd minute with a precise header off of Nick Lima's cross into the box.

Zardes spoke about the milestone on MLS 360 where, fittingly, Bradley Wright-Phillips, who also hit the mark with the New York Red Bulls, asked the first question.

“It’s huge, man. It's something I dreamed about ever since I went pro and just to see the day that I hit 100 goals man, like you. I’ve been watching forwards for many years in this league and to see myself join the 100 club, it's a blessing,” Zardes told BWP. “It's a huge honor. But I always give credit to my teammates man, because they help provide the service for us strikers, you know?”

Zardes said the goal is also big for his family, including his son who is competing in the Austin FC academy.