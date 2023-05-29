Toronto claw back from the abyss, Chicago bring the chaos factor & more from Matchday 15

Matchday 15 is in the books, and with June on the doorstep and the season’s halfway point looming, things are getting real around MLS.

I’m hopping off the bench to sub in for the dapper and distinguished Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle on this edition of the weekend wrap. We’ll jet to the north shore of Lake Ontario to begin this roundup, for reasons that are pretty apparent to anyone with even half an eye on the rumbling daytime drama that Toronto FC have become.

The head-turning TFC exposé published by The Athletic on Friday was packed with juicy insider tidbits, most of them none too flattering towards the club, its players and leadership, and will quite possibly turn out to be a signpost for the impending downfall of the current Reds project.

TFC’s on-field response to the controversy suggests they might actually have Tom Bogert, Josh Kloke and Paul Tenorio to thank for airing some of that dirty laundry that was stinking up the place. Because as bruising as it may feel when situations like this first go public, it can provide an important pivot point, a prompt to face up to difficult things and find a workable way forward – and a challenge to step it up.

“Winning helps a lot,” veteran center back Matt Hedges told MLS 360 after his Reds’ cleansing 2-1 win over D.C. United, in which Italian superstar Lorenzo Insigne assisted on both Toronto goals.

“Obviously with all the things going on in the team right now, the vibe isn’t that great. But we come out here and put in a good shift.

“This last week got some stuff out into the air and maybe it lit a fire for some of the guys to come out here and perform. We need that every week from everybody. Maybe we just need to have those conversations every week if we come out and play like that.”

Hedges knows about what works in this league and what doesn’t. So if someone of his stature is saying this about his own team, it’s worth paying attention. Insigne and head coach Bob Bradley, two protagonists closer to the heart of the drama around the BMO Training Ground, kept their cards closer to the vest in their remarks to the media. Read between the lines, though, and you might detect acknowledgment, in their own ways, that accountability now hovers close over everyone’s heads. The Reds needed to respond on Saturday, and the hunger in their performance reflected it.

“Like I just said, what I told you, I say it every week. It's about wins,” said Bradley when asked about the boos that greeted his name before kickoff at BMO Field. “And if the results aren’t as good as they need to be, I take full responsibility. I said that five times, ten times. I’ll say it again tonight.”

Toronto’s backs-against-the-wall mindset was greatly aided by the complacency of their guests, who got ripped for their sloppiness by their coach in a fashion that stings far more than a halftime hair dryer: a triple substitution, enacted in first-half injury time for the express purpose of underlining the scale of Wayne Rooney’s discontent.

“Whatever is happening behind the scenes with the manager, with certain players, with the club, normally what happens is the team comes together, the players come together. So that’s exactly what I was expecting – I was expecting a very difficult game from Toronto tonight,” said the English legend.

“Maybe as a team, we were thinking we're better than what we actually are.”