Team of the Matchday: Atlanta's comeback, San Diego's history highlight Matchday 6

Braces were en vogue during Matchday 6, as five of the seven attacking players in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi scored twice to propel their side to victory.

Team highlights

Tani Oluwaseyi kept the brace trend going for Minnesota United FC in their 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, assisted on the first of his two goals by Jefferson Díaz, who made a major impact on both ends of the pitch in keeping the visitors off the scoreboard.

George Campbell similarly put in a stellar defensive shift for CF Montréal to slow Chicago Fire FC’s surging attack for a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field in their first game after parting ways with head coach Laurent Courtois.