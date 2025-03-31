Team of the Matchday: Atlanta's comeback, San Diego's history highlight Matchday 6

Braces were en vogue during Matchday 6, as five of the seven attacking players in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi scored twice to propel their side to victory.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Roman Celentano (CIN) - Jefferson Díaz (MIN), Christopher McVey (SD), George Campbell (MTL) - Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Carles Gil (NE), Evander (CIN), Antony (POR) - Diego Rossi (CLB), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)
Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)
Bench: Daniel (SJ), Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX), Luciano Acosta (DAL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Lionel Messi (MIA), Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Onni Valakari (SD), Miguel Almirón (ATL) Felipe Mora (POR)
Team highlights
The first high-scoring affair of the weekend was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath led the way for Atlanta United with a goal and assist to ignite a 4-3 comeback victory over New York City FC.
New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil and Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi both scored braces in their respective 2-1 victories against the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United.
In like manner, Antony netted twice on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire to propel the Portland Timbers past Houston Dynamo FC, 3-1, at Providence Park. Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic also bagged a pair of goals in a 2-0 bounce-back triumph over Charlotte FC.
Tani Oluwaseyi kept the brace trend going for Minnesota United FC in their 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, assisted on the first of his two goals by Jefferson Díaz, who made a major impact on both ends of the pitch in keeping the visitors off the scoreboard.
At GEODIS Park, Evander’s dipping free kick over the Nashville SC wall combined with Roman Celentano’s seven-save goalkeeping masterclass, including denying Hany Mukhtar from the penalty spot, earned FC Cincinnati a 2-1 win.
George Campbell similarly put in a stellar defensive shift for CF Montréal to slow Chicago Fire FC’s surging attack for a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field in their first game after parting ways with head coach Laurent Courtois.
Finally, expansion side San Diego FC secured their first-ever win at Snapdragon Stadium, 3-2 over new SoCal rivals LAFC. Christopher McVey set off a monstrous opening half with a flick-on header, and head coach Mikey Varas earned his second TotM selection in his first six games as an MLS manager.