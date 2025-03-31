Atlanta start clicking, Colorado's proof of concept & more from Matchday 6

Spring has sprung. We’ll dig in on Atlanta ’s personnel conundrum, what a bad night in Chicago looks like, a false 9 for a very impressive San Diego side, and more.

The mature part wasn’t just that the Rapids 1) rebounded emotionally from that whipping they took in front of the home crowd last week, and 2) stayed tactically sound, which denied the Crown both space to combine and the time to pick out balls over the top. It was that they accomplished the above while also using the built-in advantage of their altitude.

“Today was a really good reaction from our team, after the last game,” head coach Chris Armas said afterward. “You know, we’re usually really good at home. It was mature, it was complete, and we’ve been looking for that performance.”

Bear in mind they’d been dealing with injuries, and still are. They’d been dealing with fixture congestion, and (to a degree) still are. But really, the issue was they’d let their energy drop and their discipline slip since playing very well but nonetheless getting eliminated by the Black & Gold. It’s the ConcaChampions toll, and teams pay it every single year.

So I’ve been waiting for a show like Saturday’s, which eventually became a ho-hum 2-0 win over visiting Charlotte (in which Steffen did not have to play the hero), for what feels like a while. This version of the Rapids is who they were in their home-and-home against LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup play (just over a month ago, but it feels like half a year), and it’s the team they’re designed to be over the rest of the season.

But even as the results rolled in, the collective performances have not been good, and we saw what the lack of Steffen meant in last weekend’s 3-0 beating by the Timbers . They needed not just a bounce-back, but some kind of proof-of-concept about the whole enterprise. Proof that they could tighten their lines through central midfield; proof that they could dominate the game with the ball; proof that they weren’t fatally compromised against transition-heavy teams.

Let me preface this by saying, through the grace of God-tier shot-stopping by Zack Steffen , the Rapids have been just fine in the standings all year. They opened the season with two draws; they followed that up with two road wins. That’s a good start, so even if they’d lost on Saturday afternoon – which would’ve been their second on the trot – the bottom wasn’t dropping out or anything.

Really great job by Colorado to keep the tempo up, make aggressive subs and punish the hell out of an opponent that had clearly lost its legs. pic.twitter.com/tHLtg2LVaI

Three of their next four are at home, so they have time to get into a rhythm before they head out on a late-spring Odyssey (eight of 10 on the road in May and June). It all bears watching.

As for the Crown, they’ve been pretty poor and defended extraordinarily deep in all three of their away dates thus far, and have now taken one point from the nine on offer in those matches.

I’m bullish on the Rapids because of the way the pieces they have fit together. It hasn’t started humming just yet, but Chidozie Awaziem and Andreas Maxsø together in central defense gives this team the ability to control games from the back, while Josh Atencio at d-mid should do a ton to put out fires before they begin (Saturday’s performance was by far his best in Burgundy). The rest of it just sort of snugs in around that group, with Mihailovic keying the attack.

That work paid off in goals, and you could feel them coming. Through the first 70 minutes, Colorado took 15 shots and Charlotte defenders blocked nine of them. Colorado took six more shots over the final 20 minutes, and Charlotte’s defense blocked none. They just couldn’t get close.

“The most important thing in this game is you could see what we were trying to do,” he said after the whistle. “Especially at the start of the second half was great, 20 minutes we were all around their goal, and [when the goal didn’t come] we didn’t get frustrated. We just put the work in.”

That was the first of Djordje Mihailovic ’s two goals on the day. As Colorado’s subs tilted the field and Charlotte’s energy flagged, Mihailovic – who moved back to the No. 10 role for the final half-hour after starting the game as a playmaking left winger – found more space, and used it.

But Pigeons center back Thiago Martins had different ideas, and candidly expressed them moments after playing his part in conceding the winner to Emmanuel Latte Lath in Atlanta ’s come-from-behind 4-3 win .

I really thought our Face of the Week was going to go to Brooks Lennon , who absolutely trucked Hannes Wolf in conceding a penalty that made it 2-1 New York City FC . I even tweeted about it!

The other two Atlanta goals were the more interesting ones. First was Alexey Miranchuk getting forward to finish off a semi-transition opportunity in the first half. The other, though, might be telling us something longer term:

But Martins has to handle that situation, which is one we see, what, two or three times a game, every game? And he should definitely not be showing up the guy who almost single-handedly saved the team a point last week.

For what it’s worth, Freese has made just two interventions outside the area all year , which is dead last among starting ‘keepers in MLS. He’s got to be at least a little bit more aggressive coming off his line.

The most balanced take was from Armchair Analyst special correspondent Calen Carr, who is always a diplomat: “Freese is way too deep for some unknown reason, but Martins has time to hold his arms out (might as well just tell Latte Lath you’re a dead man) and still tries to chest trap the ball.”

A third’s take – and this is a former goalkeeper, so grain of salt and all that: “I would literally fight him in the locker room for making a show of that like he did. [Expletive] enrages me.”

Another’s take: “If you’re a CB urging your 'keeper out and they aren’t coming, you have to [expletive] kick the ball.”

One said: “Both at fault, but at different times. GK should have read the play and come early, but when he didn’t, the CB should have easily dealt with it.”

My gut reaction was this was much more on Martins than goalkeeper Matt Freese , but I wanted to be sure, so I talked to a bunch of ex-pros and folks around the league.

Full build-up here is nice. Atlanta looked *much* better the final half-hour with Miranchuk as an 8, Fortune as a 6 and Slisz/Klich on the bench. At least partially game-state related, but still interesting! pic.twitter.com/3qaRyBxqyl

“But we need to defend as a team and we need to attack as a team. When that clicks, then we will be very, very, very good. But today, we're not attacking or defending in the first half. In the second half, we did much better. In the end, we deserved to win."

"We know we're going to score goals. I'm not worried about that,” head coach Ronny Deila said in the postgame. “We scored four now.

The Five Stripes really were dominant in that last half-hour – it was probably the best half-hour of soccer they’ve played all year.

Miranchuk, meanwhile, has not been great. I think there are a few reasons for that, but one of the big ones is he’s struggled to get on the ball as a pure attacking midfielder. So maybe moving him back a line (which we also saw last week) is a solution for that, and also limits the amount of build-out Atlanta are compelled to do through Lennon (who is good at getting forward, but less good at conducting the game from the backline).

Ajani Fortune has simply been better than either Bartosz Slisz or Mateusz Klich this year. At this point, I think he’s the starter.

Not the solution I expected to the “how do we replace Cucho and Christian ?” issue, but with the Primary Transfer Window closing soon, it looks like it’ll be the solution we get.

One personnel note: Max Arfsten started at attacking midfield next to Rossi, his second straight start at that spot after spending virtually all of his Crew career at wingback.

13. D.C. United put in what I thought was their best performance of the season against what is clearly still a very good Columbus Crew side. But the Crew are still, yeah, very good, and D.C. still have issues in goal, and that together was good enough for them to come out of Audi Field with a 2-1 win thanks to a Diego Rossi brace.

Osorio taking ankles, Kerr with a very good turn and ball across the six... Bernardeschi just out there chilling at the corner of the box. pic.twitter.com/sKQ3NFHjh6

This isn’t entirely egregious from Federico Bernardeschi because this isn't really a rehearsed pattern of play. But as a winger in a 4-2-3-1, you're supposed to be a goalscorer. And to be a goalscorer in this situation, you've got to take risks off the ball to get on the end of service.

Four times out of five, that ball gets cut out or the defense deals with Deandre Kerr’s turn before he can even hit that cross. The fifth time, though, it gets through. And if you’ve made the run, you get the goal.

You’d expect a veteran to read the play.

Anyway, Kerr’s injury took away the one fractional silver lining 2025 has given the Reds so far. They are struggling heading into next week's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire date with Miami. And for the ‘Caps, this was a real “man, they miss Ryan Gauld” result. Felt like they could’ve found one if he’d been out there.

11. The Revs are on the board! Carles Gil bent home a free kick in the first half and banged home a penalty at the death for the grit ‘n grind 2-1 home win over the Red Bulls.

It wasn’t precisely a Gil masterpiece – like all 10s, he’s at his best when the attackers around him are buzzing and giving him options, and New England don’t do much of that – but it was a true carry job by the captain. He had two chances to win the game, and he took both. Sometimes your No. 10 can go out there and just collect three points for you.

“That’s what you need from your top player,” said head coach Caleb Porter. “That first goal was a thing of beauty. He deserved the second goal as well with how well he played. He got in great spots today. He was goal dangerous, that’s the key.”

The key for the rest of the season will be for Porter to figure out how to get the rest of his attack to be goal-dangerous. Still not much of that happening in New England.

Sandro Schwarz has to figure out how to inject the turgid RBNY attack with some pace. I understand (and applaud) the decision to become more of a ball-playing side, but both their on- and off-ball work right now is sloooooow. And in this one, the one time it wasn’t they got themselves a goal out of it.

They need to figure out how to get someone threatening and occasionally attacking in behind. Right now it’s just not part of how they play.

10. So yeah, Leo Messi didn’t look entirely comfortable trying to kick the ball with his left foot – got to assume that groin issue is still lingering – so he just got out onto the field and scored with his right instead. No problem.