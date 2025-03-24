CF Montréal part ways with Laurent Courtois

CF Montréal have parted ways with head coach Laurent Courtois, the club announced Monday.

Assistant coach Marco Donadel becomes their interim head coach. No other changes have been made to the coaching staff.

The decision comes roughly 14 months after Courtois was hired, arriving in January 2024 after leading the Columbus Crew's MLS NEXT Pro side to that league's 2022 title.

Last year, Montréal finished eighth in the Eastern Conference with an 11W-13L-10D record (43 points). During their return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, they hosted Atlanta United in the Wild Card Match but lost in a penalty shootout.

Through five matchdays this season, Montréal are last in the overall league table with a 0W-4L-1D record (1 point). They're amid a season-opening seven-game road swing before returning to Stade Saputo on April 12 vs. Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).