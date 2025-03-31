Portland Timbers erupt on Sunday Night Soccer: "We can still play better"

The Portland Timbers put on a show on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, exploding out of the gates for an electric 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC.
The Timbers have quietly gone three matches since their last loss, winning their last two games by outscoring their opponents 6-1. And yet for head coach Phil Neville, the goal Portland conceded just before halftime on Matchday 6 was front of mind.
"I'm pleased with the result," he said. "I think we can still play better. I was disappointed with the goal that we conceded. It's not like us, not like us at all."
After allowing himself a moment to reflect, Neville was more complimentary of his team's performance. With a goal from Felipe Mora and a brace from Antony, the Timbers were electric in the open field, bringing the energy back to Providence Park on a stereotypically Pacific Northwest rainy day.
"We looked exciting and free and we created chances on the counter attack. I think we've got some quick players, as you can see," Neville said.
"I think Antony deserved his two goals today. I think he's showing more composure, more consistency... I wouldn't want to be a fullback playing against him at this moment in time."
Mora's role
While Antony was the standout on the scoresheet with a well-earned brace, Mora impressed in his No. 9 role.
The Chilean international finished with a goal and two assists, alongside exceptional holdup play and off-ball movement. While the on-pitch performance was eye-catching, his impact goes much deeper.
"In terms of his importance to this football club, he connects the whole team on and off the pitch," Neville said. "... He looks after the families, the kids, the children, the days out, the barbecues. He is a real leader in the team.
"He doesn't want to be captain, you know, because obviously there are other people in front of him. But he is that quiet person that is just worth his absolute weight in gold. I think his performance levels have been fantastic."
More needed
While three matches unbeaten is certainly an improvement from their early-season struggles, Neville is realistic about where the Timbers are right now.
"We wanted to build a new team [in the offseason], and I think there's a resemblance of a new type of energy amongst the group. But we've got a long way to go," he said. "[We're] still nowhere near where we need to get to be able to compete...
"I still think we need to just keep thinking of quality in the team. There's now three, four weeks to go [in the Primary Transfer Window]. Teams will continue to strengthen and we need to make sure that we're in that mindset as well. I think that's really important... Once that window shuts, you've got to be totally happy with everything you've got."