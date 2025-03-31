Portland Timbers erupt on Sunday Night Soccer: "We can still play better"

The Portland Timbers put on a show on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, exploding out of the gates for an electric 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC .

The Timbers have quietly gone three matches since their last loss, winning their last two games by outscoring their opponents 6-1. And yet for head coach Phil Neville, the goal Portland conceded just before halftime on Matchday 6 was front of mind.

"I'm pleased with the result," he said. "I think we can still play better. I was disappointed with the goal that we conceded. It's not like us, not like us at all."

After allowing himself a moment to reflect, Neville was more complimentary of his team's performance. With a goal from Felipe Mora and a brace from Antony, the Timbers were electric in the open field, bringing the energy back to Providence Park on a stereotypically Pacific Northwest rainy day.

"We looked exciting and free and we created chances on the counter attack. I think we've got some quick players, as you can see," Neville said.