Lionel Messi scores moments into Inter Miami return

Lionel Messi wasted no time making an impact in his return with Inter Miami CF .

Dániel Gazdag pulled one back for the Union, but Miami held on to secure the win and reclaim first place in the Eastern Conference with an undefeated 4W-0L-1D record (13 points).

Messi, who missed the FIFA March international window with Argentina due to an adductor injury, entered the match in the 55th minute with Miami up 1-0 on Robert Taylor 's first-half opener. By the 57th minute, he'd doubled their lead after linking up with fellow former FC Barcelona icon Luis Suárez and beating goalkeeper Andre Blake from a tight angle.

Playing his first game in 13 days, the legendary No. 10 scored within minutes of coming on as a second-half substitute Saturday night, producing the game-winning goal as the Herons topped the Philadelphia Union , 2-1 , at Chase Stadium.

That’s how we do it 🤩 Vamos Miami! pic.twitter.com/6SEu75St9m

“The idea was to play him 30-35 minutes, and [Messi] feels well,” Miami head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters post-match. “What he played today was because he’s feeling well – it’s not like we risked him by playing him.”

With his tally, Messi reached 2g/2a in four league appearances this season. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP also tied fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín atop Miami’s all-time goal contributions list, totaling 43.

“Messi is the greatest player in history. There will never be another like him – it is impossible,” added Macherano, a former Argentina and Barça teammate.

“Twenty years at the top, scoring, playing – he is the complete player.”