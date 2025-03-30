Lionel Messi scores moments into Inter Miami return

Lionel Messi wasted no time making an impact in his return with Inter Miami CF.
Playing his first game in 13 days, the legendary No. 10 scored within minutes of coming on as a second-half substitute Saturday night, producing the game-winning goal as the Herons topped the Philadelphia Union, 2-1, at Chase Stadium.
Messi, who missed the FIFA March international window with Argentina due to an adductor injury, entered the match in the 55th minute with Miami up 1-0 on Robert Taylor's first-half opener. By the 57th minute, he'd doubled their lead after linking up with fellow former FC Barcelona icon Luis Suárez and beating goalkeeper Andre Blake from a tight angle.
Dániel Gazdag pulled one back for the Union, but Miami held on to secure the win and reclaim first place in the Eastern Conference with an undefeated 4W-0L-1D record (13 points).
“The idea was to play him 30-35 minutes, and [Messi] feels well,” Miami head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters post-match. “What he played today was because he’s feeling well – it’s not like we risked him by playing him.”
With his tally, Messi reached 2g/2a in four league appearances this season. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP also tied fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín atop Miami’s all-time goal contributions list, totaling 43.
“Messi is the greatest player in history. There will never be another like him – it is impossible,” added Macherano, a former Argentina and Barça teammate.
“Twenty years at the top, scoring, playing – he is the complete player.”
The Herons return to MLS action on April 6 for a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash against Toronto FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+). On Wednesday, they'll visit LAFC for Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series (11:30 pm ET | FOX; FOX Deportes, ViX).