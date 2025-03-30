San Diego FC make SoCal statement with historic win over LAFC

San Diego FC have only just embarked on their expansion year, and they’re already making enemies close to home.
Five weeks after opening their debut season with a 2-0 win at the LA Galaxy, they stunned another in-state rival, downing LAFC, 3-2, on Saturday night to claim their first win at Snapdragon Stadium and the unofficial crown as kings of Southern California.
Postgame, head coach Mikey Varas wasn't shy about how crucial wins like this are for the fans and growth of the team.
"Yes, so rewarding," said Varas. "I mean, this is what dreams are made of. We all do this for these moments. We want to play in pressure, and we had, I think, two good home games that we weren't able to deliver three points. And this means everything to us.
"It's the first win in club history at home that can't be taken for granted. Fifty years from now, the club is going to be a giant. I know it. This club is going to be a giant, and not just in MLS."
Historic home win
The first-half fireworks were the story of the game.
Playing in front of an electric, sold-out, 32,502-strong crowd, SDFC jumped out to a quick three-goal lead, with Christopher McVey, Onni Valakari and Alex Mighten finding the back of the net. They seemed to be cruising when Mighten tallied his first MLS goal in the 40th minute, but a pair of rapid-fire tallies from Artem Smolyakov and Cengiz Ünder reduced LAFC's halftime deficit to one.
Then, any momentum for the visitors was quickly undone when Igor Jesus was sent off eight minutes into the second half. The red card returned control to San Diego, although the 10 men of LAFC continued to threaten CJ dos Santos’ goal until the final whistle.
Even as Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz heaped pressure on, the home crowd helped get San Diego over the line for a historic first-ever home victory.
"Overall, the most important thing is a regional rivalry game against a very, very talented team, and we brought our fans a win," remarked Varas. "And I think that's the most important message here, that these guys fought and left everything on the field for the people."
Front three clicking
In last week’s 2-1 loss at Austin FC, San Diego’s offense left chances on the field. The performance prompted Varas to swap Tomás Ángel for Mighten, a move that paid off against LAFC.
"I've had to stay patient whilst I've come here, but surrounded by a great group of players, a great coach," said Mighten. "I'm just happy that I was able to get my opportunity today and take it. But most importantly, the team got the win.”
In addition to Mighten’s magical moment in his first MLS start, Valakari added a goal and an assist. The on-loan Finnish midfielder was deployed in an unnatural center-forward role, filling the position with Marcus Ingvartsen out injured.
Chucky Returns
San Diego’s offensive explosion came without their biggest star, Chucky Lozano. But after nearly a month out injured, the Mexican winger returned to the field and was warmly received as a 72nd-minute substitute.
"I think I felt great," said Lozano, speaking in Spanish postgame. "I felt great physically on the field, and it was great for me.
"Watching the game from the outside, I think my team did amazing as well. The first half was great, and it's a result of all the hard work we're doing."
While he didn't mark his return with a goal contribution, Lozano looked dangerous and forced a solid save from Hugo Lloris in the 75th minute.
Still seeking his first MLS goal, Lozano takes solace in San Diego continuing to defy expectations.
"It's been a very pleasant start for everyone, including the club, the players, and the fans," Lozano said.
"I've always said there are things that need to be improved, and we have to work on them, and the truth is, this start to the season has been very important."