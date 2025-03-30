San Diego FC make SoCal statement with historic win over LAFC

San Diego FC have only just embarked on their expansion year, and they’re already making enemies close to home.

Five weeks after opening their debut season with a 2-0 win at the LA Galaxy, they stunned another in-state rival, downing LAFC, 3-2, on Saturday night to claim their first win at Snapdragon Stadium and the unofficial crown as kings of Southern California.

Postgame, head coach Mikey Varas wasn't shy about how crucial wins like this are for the fans and growth of the team.

"Yes, so rewarding," said Varas. "I mean, this is what dreams are made of. We all do this for these moments. We want to play in pressure, and we had, I think, two good home games that we weren't able to deliver three points. And this means everything to us.