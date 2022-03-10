Recap: New England Revolution 3, Pumas UNAM 0

New England Revolution overcame the elements at a snowy Gillette Stadium, earning a 3-0 win in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series with Liga MX's Pumas UNAM on Wednesday night.
It was tough sledding for both teams early on as players visible struggled to control the ball and find their footing on the snow-covered pitch. But the elements favored the home side far more than their Mexican counterparts, as former LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget put the Revolution on the board in the 19th minute off a feed from reigning Landon Donovan MVP Award winner Carles Gil.
New England continued to apply pressure throughout the match as Bruce Arena, MLS's all-time winningest coach, messaged to his team the importance of putting teams away in elimination competitions when you have the chance. After a phenomenal point-blank save from Earl Edwards Jr. in front of goal, the Revs were able to quickly counter up the field and find a second after a beautiful chip from Gil put Adam Buska in goal, who was able to collect his rebound after having his initial shot saved. Buska then went on to put the icing on the cake with a 90th-minute finish to cap off an impressive result by the home side in Leg 1.
Goals
Three Things
THE BIG PICTURE: While Bruce Arena and his men would have wanted to tack on a few more goals, outshooting Pumas 18 to 8. They will be pleased heading into Leg 2 on March 16th at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in México City with a 3-0 lead in aggregate and being able to avoid giving up a crucial away goal. The series winner will battle CF Montréal or Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the in the next stage.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH: When New England took an early lead on an impressive team goal that started with a run down the left flank from DeJuan Jones, ending with a composed finish in the box from Sebastian Lletget.
MAN OF THE MATCH: Carles Gil was a maestro in the midfield, earning all three assists and leading his team to a victory in their first on-field Concacaf victory of the tournament.
Next Up
- NE: Saturday, March 12 vs. Real Salt Lake | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
- UNAM: Saturday, March 12 at Cruz Azul | 8 pm ET | Liga MX