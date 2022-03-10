Recap: New England Revolution 3, Pumas UNAM 0

It was tough sledding for both teams early on as players visible struggled to control the ball and find their footing on the snow-covered pitch. But the elements favored the home side far more than their Mexican counterparts, as former LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget put the Revolution on the board in the 19th minute off a feed from reigning Landon Donovan MVP Award winner Carles Gil .

New England continued to apply pressure throughout the match as Bruce Arena, MLS's all-time winningest coach, messaged to his team the importance of putting teams away in elimination competitions when you have the chance. After a phenomenal point-blank save from Earl Edwards Jr. in front of goal, the Revs were able to quickly counter up the field and find a second after a beautiful chip from Gil put Adam Buska in goal, who was able to collect his rebound after having his initial shot saved. Buska then went on to put the icing on the cake with a 90th-minute finish to cap off an impressive result by the home side in Leg 1.