Tactics and star players: Analyzing new Eastern Conference coaches’ styles

With seven teams across MLS playing under head coaches who are either new to the league or new to their club, we’re seeing plenty of different on-field approaches in 2022. Last week, we looked at the three new coaches out West – Steve Cherundolo at LAFC , Nico Estevez at FC Dallas and Paulo Nagamura in Houston – to learn how their teams are playing and what they’re asking their stars to do.

We’re only four weeks into the 2022 season, but we can still learn plenty about what’s going on with those teams. Let’s get started.

This week, we’re looking at the teams with new coaches in the East: Ezra Hendrickson’s Chicago Fire FC , Pat Noonan’s FC Cincinnati , Bob Bradley’s Toronto FC and Miguel Angel Ramirez’s Charlotte FC . What principles and styles are those managers implementing? And how are they using their star player(s)?

2022 manager: Ezra Hendrickson

Last stop: Columbus Crew (assistant)

After Chicago finished no higher than eighth in the Eastern Conference standings in any of the last four years, Ezra Hendrickson’s job with the Fire is pretty clear: steady the ship. The Fire’s underlying numbers weren’t as bad as their 12th-place finish in the East last year indicated, but still, there was clearly room for improvement. To improve Chicago’s results, Hendrickson has set up his team with a safe, logical approach through four games in 2022.

Instead of me explaining the main pieces of that approach, I’m just going to let Hendrickson explain it.

“I like the pressure we’re putting on them, in the midfield especially,” the manager said at halftime of his team’s 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City last Saturday. “We were able to win the ball and then go on the counter-attack.”

Playing out of a fairly standard 4-2-3-1 shape, Chicago don’t spend much time pressing high up the field – they’re 25th in MLS in pressures in the final third this year. Instead of stepping high, they’ll defend in a 4-4-2 block and compress space deeper downfield. When they have the ball, the Fire are smack-dab in the middle of the pack in terms of possession percentage. They’re not opposed to keeping it, but they certainly look to attack quickly.

Shaqiri’s importance

Whether they’re attacking in transition or through more established possession, Xherdan Shaqiri is the guy for Chicago. Playing as a No. 10, Shaqiri pulls almost all of the Fire’s strings in the attack. Through four games, the Swiss attacker is fifth among attacking midfielders in total touches and is tied for second in MLS in passes leading to a shot in open play.