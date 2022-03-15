Tactics and star players: Analyzing new Western Conference coaches’ styles

With Week 3 in the books, what kind of principles and styles is the above group implementing? And how are they using their star player(s)?

Now, managers might not matter as much as we think they do: an “elite” player will likely have a larger (and more direct) impact on a team’s success than an “elite” manager. Still, managers do matter. They set their team’s on-field approach, outlining specific principles of play that work together to create an overarching style … if things go well, that is.

In 2022, discounting interim-turned-permanent managers, MLS has seven teams with head coaches who are either new to the league or new to their club.

It’s early in the year, but we can still learn bits and pieces about what they’re trying to do. Let’s get started.

2022 manager: Steve Cherundolo

Last stop: Las Vegas Lights (USL Championship)

Through preseason and three regular-season games, Cherundolo is yet to make sweeping changes to LAFC’s game model – and that’s a good thing. Most of LAFC’s major issues last season (goalkeeping errors and some individual defensive problems) weren’t grand, tactical things. The personnel has changed in an effort to address those issues, especially with MLS-proven players like goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, defenders Ryan Hollingshead and Franco Escobar, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Ilie Sanchez, and forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi all arriving. But Cherundolo has wisely kept most of Bob Bradley’s stylistic bones from 2017-21.

So far this year, LAFC have used a 4-3-3 possession shape more than any other team in MLS, according to Second Spectrum. There’s some subjectivity there given the fluid nature of formations, but we can still see how committed Cherundolo is to that shape. When playing out of their 4-3-3, LAFC are an aggressive defensive team: they have the second-most counter pressures in the attacking third in MLS. Sound familiar? That was a hallmark of Bradley’s LAFC team too.

Vela's fit and importance

LAFC want the ball. They have the second-highest possession percentage (57%) in MLS this season, only behind Austin FC. Teams have and will continue to bunker against LAFC, which makes it difficult for them to create a ton of high-level scoring chances. But with Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango and Brian Rodriguez, they have some of the individual quality up top needed to pose a regular threat to a low block.

Cherundolo is giving Vela, the undisputed star of the team, some freedom in the attack. The majority of Vela’s touches (56%) are coming on the right wing/right halfspace, but the remaining 44% of his touches are distributed fairly evenly between the central vertical strip of the field and the left wing/left halfspace.