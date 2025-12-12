Ranking the 10 most impactful signings of the 2025 MLS season 

A familiar name to MLS fans after his two stints with D.C. United and his brief stop with LAFC, Nájar ’s return featured perhaps his most impactful campaign yet.

Signed from CD Olimpia in Honduras’ top flight back in January, Nájar fit perfectly into B.J. Callaghan’s 4-2-2-2 setup in Nashville, all while putting up elite attacking contributions for an outside back. Without much width in the attack in midfield and up top, Nájar had freedom to push up the right wing and influence the game in the final third – and he did exactly that.