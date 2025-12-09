MLS teams that could take a big swing this winter

With the offseason now officially underway, which teams could (or should) take a big swing this winter to fuel themselves for 2026? Let’s dive in.

With Miami, it’s not so much a matter of “will they take a big swing?” Rather, it’s a matter of “what will that swing look like?” Will they go for another big-name superstar? Or will they try to get younger? We’ll soon find out, and it's all with glittering new Miami Freedom Park set to open in April.

With both Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets now retired , Miami have more than 5,000 regular-season minutes to replace – and that’s before factoring in a potential exit for Luis Suárez . The good news for Miami? They have a healthy salary cap situation and will have one open Designated Player spot, even after factoring in De Paul’s presumed shift into a DP designation this winter (he was on loan from Atlético Madrid with a purchase option).

If you think Inter Miami will spend weeks basking in the glory of their MLS Cup win over Vancouver, think again.

There may not be an attacking pair in MLS history better than the one LAFC assembled in Son and Denis Bouanga. Those two thrived under now-former head coach Steve Cherundolo and helped push the eventual Western Conference-winning Whitecaps to the absolute brink in the semifinals. There’s little doubt that those two will be downright brutal for opposing defenses to deal with in 2026… but what if it wasn’t just those two?

With an open DP spot, should the front office choose to go down the three DP/three U22 Initiative roster-building route, LAFC could sign a big-time difference-maker this winter. With Son capable of leading the line and Bouanga best on the left, a new right winger could provide the finishing touches to the start of the Marc Dos Santos era. Or, perhaps a high-level central midfielder would give just the right amount of balance.