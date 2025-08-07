Rodrigo De Paul comes up clutch with first Inter Miami goal

It didn't take Rodrigo De Paul long to check off his first big milestone for Inter Miami CF.
The Herons' newest superstar got on the scoresheet for the very first time in Wednesday's Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One fixture against Pumas UNAM, sending Chase Stadium into a frenzy with a crucial equalizer on the stroke of halftime.
The World Cup-winner expertly controlled a cross from legendary teammate Luis Suárez, slotting a poised finish past Pumas goalkeeper Miguel Paul.
Inter Miami fans and players will hope it's a sign of things to come for De Paul, who just joined the club late last month in a blockbuster move from Atlético Madrid.
He slots in alongside the rest of Inter Miami's star-studded score, led by his Argentine international teammate Lionel Messi, along with Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.