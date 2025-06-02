Vancouver Whitecaps lose Concacaf Champions Cup final to Cruz Azul

Vancouver Whitecaps FC fell short in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final on Sunday night, dropping a 5-0 decision to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.
Cruz Azul were ruthless in transition moments, with Ignacio Rivero and Lorenzo Faravelli both scoring inside 30 minutes, capitalizing on midfield turnovers.
Ángel Sepúlveda tallied on either side of halftime to finish as the CCC Golden Boot winner with nine goals, and former LAFC attacker Mateusz Bogusz sent the Whitecaps into a 4-0 hole just before the interval.
Vancouver made several changes at the break, with head coach Jesper Sørensen subbing on Emmanuel Sabbi and Mathías Laborda in search of a tactical shake-up.
But the Canadian side couldn't turn the tide and saw their 15-match unbeaten run (all competitions) end when a trophy, prize money, and spots in both the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup were up for grabs in the prestigious continental tournament.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Vancouver were full of belief after their run through the knockout rounds, which included away-goals aggregate victories over Mexican sides CF Monterrey (Round of 16) and Pumas UNAM (quarterfinals) before stunning Inter Miami CF in the semifinals. But their magic ran out against Cruz Azul, who equaled Club América for the most titles (seven) in CCC history. Would Vancouver have fared differently if midfielders Ryan Gauld (injury) and Sebastian Berhalter (suspension) were available? They were thoroughly beaten regardless, and Seattle Sounders FC (2022) remain the only MLS team to win the modern version of the CCC.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: When Rivero opened the scoring, La Máquina never looked back and the Whitecaps looked stunned.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Sepúlveda netted a brace to deny Vancouver a shot at history.
Next Up
- VAN: Sunday, June 8 vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 9 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- CAZ: Thursday, July 31 vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Leagues Cup