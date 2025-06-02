Vancouver Whitecaps lose Concacaf Champions Cup final to Cruz Azul

Vancouver Whitecaps FC fell short in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final on Sunday night, dropping a 5-0 decision to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul were ruthless in transition moments, with Ignacio Rivero and Lorenzo Faravelli both scoring inside 30 minutes, capitalizing on midfield turnovers.

Ángel Sepúlveda tallied on either side of halftime to finish as the CCC Golden Boot winner with nine goals, and former LAFC attacker Mateusz Bogusz sent the Whitecaps into a 4-0 hole just before the interval.

Vancouver made several changes at the break, with head coach Jesper Sørensen subbing on Emmanuel Sabbi and Mathías Laborda in search of a tactical shake-up.

But the Canadian side couldn't turn the tide and saw their 15-match unbeaten run (all competitions) end when a trophy, prize money, and spots in both the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup were up for grabs in the prestigious continental tournament.

