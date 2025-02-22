New York City FC transfer Santiago Rodríguez to Botafogo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
New York City FC have transferred midfielder Santiago Rodríguez to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo, the club announced Saturday.
The 25-year-old Uruguayan departs for the second-highest transfer fee in club history, trailing only when striker Taty Castellanos moved to Italian Serie A side Lazio.
The move opens a Designated Player slot for NYCFC. Additionally, the club maintains a sell-on percentage.
“Santi has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in MLS. His development across the last four years with the club and his recent performances resulted in interest from teams around the world,” said sporting director David Lee. “We have a proud track record of supporting our players’ journeys to help them maximize their career ambitions. While we will miss Santi’s infectious personality in the locker room and his impact on the field, we wanted to support Santi’s wishes while also making sure the club received appropriate compensation for a player of his caliber.
“We’re incredibly proud of the impact that Santi had throughout his time here. From joining us on loan in 2021 to becoming our No. 10 and Designated Player, Santi has played a pivotal role in our success, helping us lift both the MLS Cup and Campeones Cup. Joining The Century Club and becoming a key figure in our team speaks to his quality and consistency.”
Since joining NYCFC in 2021 from Montevideo City Torque, Rodríguez posted 26g/36a in 127 matches across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In his debut season, he helped New York City lift MLS Cup 2021.
Last season, Rodríguez led NYCFC with 22 goal contributions from 12g/10a.
“Looking back, so many moments and incredible memories have shaped my time here. From the start, New York City FC has felt like home, and I’ve been fortunate to share this journey with amazing teammates, staff, and, most importantly, the fans. Their support and love have meant everything to me, and I’m truly grateful,” Rodríguez said.
“After five years with this club, saying goodbye is not easy. New York City FC has been a defining part of my career and life, and I will always carry these memories with me. While this chapter is ending, the love and connection I’ve felt here will never fade. Thank you for everything—this city and this club will always have a special place in my heart.”
This winter, NYCFC also transferred left back Christian McFarlane to Premier League giants Manchester City. Midfielder James Sands (to Germany's FC St. Pauli) and striker Jovan Mijatović (to Belgium's OH Leuven) are out on loan.
NYCFC begin their 2025 season under new head coach Pascal Jansen on Feb. 22 at defending Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
