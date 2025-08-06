Real Salt Lake acquire Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji 

"We are excited to welcome Victor to Utah, another move we’ve been working on for some time," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. "Victor’s speed, strength and intelligence in the box should allow him to fit into our attack."

To complete the deal, RSL will send D.C. United $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) for Olatunji's Discovery Priority.

The 25-year-old Nigerian arrives for a reported $2.5 million transfer fee. He is under contract through June 2028 with options through the end of 2028 and all of 2029.

Olatunji has tallied 42g/11a in 192 club appearances across stints in Austria, Cyprus, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. He produced 20g/7a in 93 games with Sparta Prague, scoring twice in eight UEFA Champions League matches.

Olatunji joins a No. 9 group featuring William Agada and fellow newcomer Rwan Cruz. USMNT midfielder Diego Luna and DP Diogo Gonçalves are other key attacking pieces.

"I very much look forward to playing in Utah and in America," said Olatunji. "I have seen and heard good things about Real Salt Lake, the whole setup, and this inspires me to be here today."