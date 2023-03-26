Signs of strife in Portland, Dynamo benefit from BennyBall & more from Matchday 5

Back – mostly – from a weeklong Covid-induced hiatus. Big thanks to Sir Thomas of Scoopington for picking up the slack last weekend .

Since this matchday fell during the international break I’m going to change up the usual format and just give equal weight to all of our games rather than singling out two or three for deeper dives. Given how far down the depth chart most MLS teams had to go this weekend, it just feels like there’s less to be learned on a micro, single-game level. Conversely, we can probably glean some good stuff if we zoom out a bit and see what kinds of patterns have held firm irrespective of how much of Team X, Y or Z’s first XI was available.

Saturday’s first outing was, honestly, kind of a stinker . The Timbers are currently ruined via injury and, if you’re reading what Aljaz Ivacic ’s got to say, some level of internal strife. This is about where I come down:

Ivacic won’t be available next weekend and shouldn’t be. Even if he’s justifiably upset about not being in the team today (and I have no idea if his anger is justifiable), he can’t be calling the coach a liar in the media. #RCTID https://t.co/wevgY4SnK6

So the Timbers, as is often the case this time of year, are kind of just hanging on for dear life and the only real prognosis is “they need their best players to get and stay healthy.”

My suspicion is that, much like last year, even that won’t be enough. The Timbers look truly miserable defensively and it was actually Ivacic – the guy who really did just intimate that head coach Gio Savarese is a liar – who was the team’s best player in 2022, and who was the primary reason they stuck around in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture until the final day. None of this seems to be setting up for a bounce-back season.

So what does this say about the Galaxy? They, after all, faced a pretty miserable defensive team, one that has turned the keys over to its backup goalkeeper (and then couldn't sub on the third-string kid in the second half since they were out of windows and had to finish with the LB in net) and failed to bag a goal. They didn’t even, in all honesty, threaten all that much.

It says the wingers have not been good enough. The number of times the Galaxy were able to create right-side overloads, then play across the game channel for Tyler Boyd in isolation on the left wing was very, very high. The number of times Boyd created anything out of that was very, very low.

We’ve seen this same picture with Memo Rodríguez and Efra Álvarez, and while we haven’t seen it out of Douglas Costa this year… c’mon. We know how that movie ends.

I understand why Greg Vanney wants to play the 4-3-3 (or a 4-3-3ish 4-2-3-1). It’s my favorite formation, too!