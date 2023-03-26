Noel Buck, he's only 17! Revs homegrown hero caps "complete game"

There’s a youthful Revolution in New England , as three homegrown teenagers were in Bruce Arena’s starting XI for the club’s Matchday 5 trip to D.C. United .

“Noel, I thought played a complete game,” Arena, New England's head coach and sporting director, said in his post-match press conference. "And I think for the first 60 minutes he was probably our best player.”

And at the heart of it all Saturday night was Noel Buck , the youngest and most promising of the teenage trio. The 17-year-old scored an 88th-minute winner for the Revs, his first goal of his sophomore campaign capping yet another quality performance in a 2-1 road victory .

Joining Buck in the Revs midfield at Audi Field were 18-year-olds Jack Panayotou and Esmir Bajraktarevic, who both earned their first starts of 2023.

“They all had a good preseason,” Arena said. “Jack played at Georgetown last year for a semester and he had a really good preseason, but then he got the mononucleosis that set him back a little bit, but a really good performance today."

A year removed from three starts in seven appearances, and his first MLS goal a winner against NYCFC, Buck has been an integral part of the Revs midfield this season, starting all five matches, helping New England race out to four wins from the opening five matches of the season to sit atop the Eastern Conference table (12 points, 4W-1L-0D record).