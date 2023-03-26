"Grandpa" Kei Kamara makes more MLS history for Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC ’s Kei Kamara has been scoring goals since his current head coach, Ezra Hendrickson, was still his teammate on the Columbus Crew .

That was in 2006 and 2007, when Hendrickson was a towering veteran defender and Kamara was just a burgeoning striker out of Cal State Dominguez Hills trying to make name for himself in MLS.

Fast forward more than a decade-and-a-half, and Kamara is the same hungry goalscorer he always was, now banging in his 140th goal in MLS (third all-time) in the 92nd minute of Chicago’s dramatic 3-2 road victory over Inter Miami CF, the Fire's first win of the 2023 season.

“Kei did tonight what he's been doing for quite some time now. If [Brian] Guti[érrez] got that ball to him, he would put it in the back of the net,” said Hendrickson. “He's a guy that I trust. He's a guy that I've known for a long time now.”

Kamara was a bit chagrined to be reminded of the full length of his career but is nevertheless thrilled to be playing for his old teammate.