Report: DC United signing Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas as Designated Player

Per Goff, the 26-year-old would join D.C. United as a Designated Player and arrive in the summer on a three-year deal.

Fountas currently plays for Austrian Bundesliga side Rapid Wien, where he's been since 2019.

D.C. United are signing Greek international forward Taxiarchis Fountas, according to a report from Steven Goff of The Washington Post.

Fountas has a track record as a leading goalscorer in Austria's top flight, netting 35 times in 68 league appearances. He broke onto the professional ranks in Greece with AEK Athens from 2011-13 before heading to Red Bull Salzburg.

The club's forward group is currently headlined by Ola Kamara, who finished second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race last season with 19 goals in 28 games, ceding the top honors to NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos via the assists tiebreaker.