Report: DC United signing Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas as Designated Player

D.C. United are signing Greek international forward Taxiarchis Fountas, according to a report from Steven Goff of The Washington Post.
Fountas currently plays for Austrian Bundesliga side Rapid Wien, where he's been since 2019.
Per Goff, the 26-year-old would join D.C. United as a Designated Player and arrive in the summer on a three-year deal.
Fountas has a track record as a leading goalscorer in Austria's top flight, netting 35 times in 68 league appearances. He broke onto the professional ranks in Greece with AEK Athens from 2011-13 before heading to Red Bull Salzburg.
D.C. United could be in the market for another DP attacker, with MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert reporting that they've agreed in principle to trade US men's national team winger Paul Arriola to FC Dallas. Although the would-be $2 million GAM deal has yet to be formally announced. Peruvian international Edison Flores is also a DP for the Black-and-Red.
The club's forward group is currently headlined by Ola Kamara, who finished second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race last season with 19 goals in 28 games, ceding the top honors to NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos via the assists tiebreaker.
D.C., heading into their second year under head coach Hernan Losada, missed an Eastern Conference spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs by one point.