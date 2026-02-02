Seattle Sounders to Atlético Madrid: Obed Vargas' 10 biggest MLS moments

Obed Vargas has moved to one of Europe's biggest clubs, joining LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid for an undisclosed fee.
At just 20 years old, the Seattle Sounders FC homegrown and Mexican international has blossomed into one of the world's top young midfielders.
Here are some of Vargas' biggest moments during his MLS rise, going from humble beginnings in Alaska to becoming teammates with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Julián Alvarez.
MLS fans got their first look at Vargas on July 22, 2021, when the young midfielder played 77 minutes as an emergency call-up in a 1-0 win at Austin FC.
At 15 years and 351 days old, Vargas was the then-third youngest debutant in league history.
Vargas formally joined Seattle's first team in December 2021, signing a homegrown contract ahead of the 2022 campaign after impressing with now-MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance.
“A new season brings fresh opportunities for young players to make an impact," Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said when welcoming Vargas.
Vargas wasted little time making an impact, starting three matches during Seattle's historic run to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title.
In Leg 2 of the final against LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM, Vargas was an early substitute for the injured João Paulo.
The youngster showed no nerves, helping the Sounders secure a 3-0 win at Lumen Field and become MLS's first winner of the prestigious continental tournament (modern iteration).
Born in Alaska to Mexican parents, Vargas originally represented the United States at the youth level before making a one-time switch to Mexico in June 2024.
In October of that year, he officially debuted with El Tri, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 friendly win over the USMNT.
Now, with his move to Atlético Madrid secure and the 2026 FIFA World Cup months away, Vargas will look to make head coach Javier Aguirre's final squad for this summer's tournament.
Known primarily for his midfield prowess, Vargas can also provide the occasional goal-scoring flair.
Case in point, his first MLS goal: a stunning curler to the far post that contributed to Seattle's 3-2 win at the Philadelphia Union in April 2024.
Already an established MLS name, Vargas boosted his global profile in the summer of 2025 with three quality performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Still a teenager at the time, Seattle's homegrown midfielder more than held his own against the likes of Brazil's Botafogo, Spain's Atlético Madrid and France's Paris Saint-Germain.
Vargas also delivered a viral moment: an emotional post-match jersey swap with his favorite player, Antoine Griezmann. Nearly eight months later, they are now teammates at Atlético.
Vargas's career ascent continued midway through the 2025 season with his first MLS All-Star selection.
He subbed on in the 61st minute as the MLS All-Stars beat their LIGA MX counterparts, 3-1 , at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
Vargas shared the pitch with fellow rising Mexican international star Gilberto Mora. The Club Tijuana phenom, 17, scored LIGA MX's lone goal.
Vargas delivered yet again with a title on the line, as the Sounders dominated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to lift the Leagues Cup 2025 trophy.
The midfielder put in a near-flawless 90-minute shift, frustrating the likes of Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez to help Seattle cruise to a 3-0 victory and fill their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer.
In October 2025, while representing Mexico at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, Vargas hit another career milestone by topping Major League Soccer's annual 22 Under 22 list.
The midfielder was voted the league's best star under 22 years of age, adding his name to an elite group of previous winners that includes Darlington Nagbe (2013), Miguel Almirón (2017), Alphonso Davies (2018), Brenden Aaronson (2019), Ricardo Pepi (2020) and Diego Gómez (2024).
In what turned out to be his penultimate appearance with the Sounders, Vargas netted his first career brace in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Vargas scored twice to command a 4-2 win over Minnesota United FC in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.