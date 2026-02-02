Seattle Sounders to Atlético Madrid: Obed Vargas' 10 biggest MLS moments

Obed Vargas has moved to one of Europe's biggest clubs, joining LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid for an undisclosed fee.​

Here are some of Vargas' biggest moments during his MLS rise, going from humble beginnings in Alaska to becoming teammates with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Julián Alvarez.

At just 20 years old, the Seattle Sounders FC homegrown and Mexican international has blossomed into one of the world's top young midfielders.

At 15 years and 351 days old, Vargas was the then-third youngest debutant in league history.

MLS fans got their first look at Vargas on July 22, 2021, when the young midfielder played 77 minutes as an emergency call-up in a 1-0 win at Austin FC .

7/22/21: @MLS debut ✅ 12/14/21: First Team contract ✅ Another dream come true for Obed Vargas ✨ pic.twitter.com/zzg084Dudo

“A new season brings fresh opportunities for young players to make an impact," Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said when welcoming Vargas.

Vargas formally joined Seattle's first team in December 2021, signing a homegrown contract ahead of the 2022 campaign after impressing with now- MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance.

▪️ One of the best young players in MLS 💪 ▪️ Played over 100 games at 19 years old 😤 ▪️ Made his debut for the @SoundersFC at 15 👀 Sky's the limit for Obed Vargas 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/SzjoInX8v8

The youngster showed no nerves, helping the Sounders secure a 3-0 win at Lumen Field and become MLS's first winner of the prestigious continental tournament (modern iteration).

In Leg 2 of the final against LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM, Vargas was an early substitute for the injured João Paulo.

Vargas wasted little time making an impact, starting three matches during Seattle's historic run to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title.

Now, with his move to Atlético Madrid secure and the 2026 FIFA World Cup months away, Vargas will look to make head coach Javier Aguirre's final squad for this summer's tournament.

In October of that year, he officially debuted with El Tri, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 friendly win over the USMNT.

Born in Alaska to Mexican parents, Vargas originally represented the United States at the youth level before making a one-time switch to Mexico in June 2024.

Congratulations to Obed on his first start for @miseleccionmx last night! 🇲🇽 📸: @miseleccionmx pic.twitter.com/LSxLXyVTlK

Case in point, his first MLS goal: a stunning curler to the far post that contributed to Seattle's 3-2 win at the Philadelphia Union in April 2024.

Known primarily for his midfield prowess, Vargas can also provide the occasional goal-scoring flair.

Already an established MLS name, Vargas boosted his global profile in the summer of 2025 with three quality performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Still a teenager at the time, Seattle's homegrown midfielder more than held his own against the likes of Brazil's Botafogo, Spain's Atlético Madrid and France's Paris Saint-Germain.