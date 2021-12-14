Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign forward Sam Adeniran, homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas

Seattle Sounders FC have signed forward Sam Adeniran and homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas to first-team deals after they impressed with reserve side Tacoma Defiance during the 2021 campaign, it was announced Tuesday.

Adeniran has signed a one-year deal with club options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, while Vargas signs a four-year deal with a club option for 2026.

“We are pleased to sign Sam and Obed to the first team,” GM & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Sam has earned an opportunity after a record-breaking year with Tacoma Defiance in 2021. Obed’s signing continues the player development pathway we have in place through our academy and Tacoma Defiance. We are excited to see how these two young players contribute in 2022 and beyond.”

Adeniran, 23, recorded 13 goals in 30 appearances for Tacoma last season, breaking the previous club record held by Justin Dhillon. He also made two appearances for Sounders FC in 2021 via Extreme Hardship, including a start against Austin FC when they started five teenagers en route to a 1-0 victory.

Vargas, 16, is a US youth international who made 28 appearances for Tacoma last season. The Alaska native also featured in the aforementioned Austin FC match via Extreme Hardship, becoming the third-youngest player in league history to play in an MLS match (15 years and 351 days).

“Sam and Obed stepped up for us last year and have earned this opportunity at the MLS level,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer. “A new season brings fresh opportunities for young players to make an impact. I look forward to bringing them into camp.”

Seattle, the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, now have 21 players on their roster ahead of next season.

