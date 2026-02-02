Inter Miami, Óscar Ustari mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Inter Miami CF and goalkeeper Óscar Ustari have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Monday.

Ustari made 41 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami last season, recording 10 clean sheets, while helping the club to their first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi title.

The 39-year-old Argentine originally joined the Herons in Sept. 2024 after a well-traveled career that included stints in Mexico, Spain, England and Argentina.