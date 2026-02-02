Inter Miami, Óscar Ustari mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination
Inter Miami CF and goalkeeper Óscar Ustari have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Monday.
Ustari made 41 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami last season, recording 10 clean sheets, while helping the club to their first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi title.
The 39-year-old Argentine originally joined the Herons in Sept. 2024 after a well-traveled career that included stints in Mexico, Spain, England and Argentina.
He made 25 MLS starts and featured in all four FIFA Club World Cup matches in 2025 before ceding the starting role to Rocco Ríos Novo down the stretch.
Earlier this offseason, Inter Miami signed reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair in free agency. They also fully acquired Ríos Novo from Argentine top-flight side Lanús.
Inter Miami begin their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 with a visit to LAFC (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 against Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
