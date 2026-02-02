Real Salt Lake sign homegrown forward Van Parker

Real Salt Lake have signed forward Van Parker to a homegrown contract, the club announced Monday.

The 17-year-old Canadian youth international is under contract through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31.

“Van has more than earned this professional opportunity through a remarkable dedication to his craft and the consistent character he’s shown throughout his time in our Academy,” said assistant sporting director Tony Beltran. “While this contract marks a culmination of his youth career, it is more so the starting line for all required to succeed at the professional level.

"We are beyond excited for Van and look forward to supporting his continued evolution and growth as he meets the challenges of tomorrow head on.”

An academy standout, Parker was named 2025 MLS NEXT Cup MVP and earned 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot honors. He was also selected as an MLS NEXT All-Star.

Internationally, Parker has represented Canada at multiple youth levels. Most recently, he featured at the 2025 U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s a surreal feeling being here now, in this moment, accomplishing a dream I’ve had since I was a kid,” stated Parker. “This club means a lot to me, it's helped me grow since entering these doors as a kid.

"The moment I walked into this campus, the coaches and front office believed in me, always pushing me to become my best self. I’m excited to continue to put in the work and develop further.”

Salt Lake open their 2026 season on Feb. 21 when they visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).