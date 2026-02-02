LA Galaxy, Zanka mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

The LA Galaxy and center back Mathias "Zanka" Jørgensen have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Monday.

The 35-year-old former Danish international made 25 all-competition appearances for LA last season after joining from Belgian Pro League powerhouse Anderlecht in January 2025.

The Galaxy begin their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 22 at home against NYCFC (7 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.