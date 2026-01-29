Facundo Torres brings MLS-proven pedigree to Austin FC

“The national team also gives you experience, but the Brazilian [league] allowed me to grow a lot more and bring more experience to Austin.”

“It’s true I did well in Orlando. But honestly, playing in Brazil helped me grow even more,” Torres told reporters Thursday morning during his introductory press conference at Q2 Stadium.

Now, after a year playing for Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras, he considers himself a much more complete player than the one who departed Orlando for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $14 million) in December 2024.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international is MLS-proven as Orlando City 's all-time leading scorer; he also led the Lions to the 2022 US Open Cup title and the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.

Missing piece

The Verde & Black hope that experience fuels a strong second season under head coach Nico Estévez.

By all measures, 2025 was a success for Austin. The club reached the US Open Cup final and returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after a two-year absence.

However, they scored a Western Conference-low 37 goals, with DP attackers Myrto Uzuni (6g/3a) and Osman Bukari (3g/7a) struggling to shoulder the offensive load amid a long-term knee injury to USMNT striker and fellow DP Brandon Vazquez.

Bukari was dealt to Polish side Widzew Łódź in December, opening the DP slot Torres now fills. They further bolstered the attack this winter by acquiring Canadian international forward Jayden Nelson from Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

“This is obviously a very good team. That helped convince me to come here,” said Torres, who arrives for a reported $9.5 million transfer fee.

“… With the team that we have, it’s not going to be a problem improving that stat (goals).”

Austin sporting director Rodolfo Borrell is just as confident, noting Torres is as close to a sure-thing signing as can be, given his MLS track record.

“He’s a player with a very clear record in this league. This is a very particular league, very difficult – much more difficult than what people think," Borrell said.

"Sometimes, one of the biggest problems for players coming from abroad is that they think it’s a very easy league, and they soon find out it’s totally different.