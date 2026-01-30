Timo Werner looks to "create new history" with San Jose Earthquakes

In case the magnitude of Timo Werner becoming the San Jose Earthquakes ' newest Designated Player was up for debate, the club did not mince words in their official press release.

"For me in the past, it was Zidane, Ronaldinho, lifting trophies... You always want to be like these people. That's how we want to be also, part of history and create new history in San Jose now.”

"[I’m] really looking forward to bringing all this stuff, all my knowledge, all my qualities to the club, and helping those guys and also myself to win something. I think that's all we football players play for, because at the beginning, when you want to start things, you always see these guys.

"I bring the hunger," Werner told reporters Friday during his introductory press conference from Germany via Zoom. "I bring also the knowledge and this confidence of winning something already, and paired with the quality that we have, for sure, makes us a dangerous team...

Choosing MLS

As soon as San Jose learned of Werner's availability, head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was on the phone calling the German international's representatives, both in the United States and Germany.

By December, Arena was on a flight overseas to convince Werner that San Jose represented the ideal next step.

“He presented me a little bit of the team, how he wants to play, how his idea about football is, especially how he handled players before. He had the pleasure to train a lot of very, very good players in his career already," Werner said of the all-time winningest coach in MLS history.

"He straight away gave me the feeling that I'm really important for him, for the club, for the whole area, to create something, not even with the team, to create something for the whole Bay Area to be successful again. Of course, the football part, I think he showed me where my threats are, where he wants to bring me in the best positions.

"I think over my career, I got the feeling now at nearly 30 who I can trust and who not. Bruce was straight away a person who I could trust immediately and thought, yeah, this guy sees me in his picture and the whole picture with the San Jose Earthquakes."

It was not the first time Werner contemplated a move to MLS; he was linked to Red Bull New York in past seasons. But this time, everything seemed to line up perfectly.

“It's not a secret that I have a tough time in the last six months… I thought about in the summer already going to the MLS or going somewhere else, but for me, the right decision was to stay at Leipzig because of several reasons," Werner explained.

"After six months, not being involved in the team like you wanted to be involved in the football team and not doing what you enjoyed over the last 14, 15 years, you wanted to go back in this business, you wanted to go back in the daily work, to work every day in the pitch with the aim to play on the weekend, winning trophies, winning games, winning everything. That was what's motivating me to say, yeah, I think it's the right time to make a step. Don't be in Leipzig for the next six months and look at the summer.