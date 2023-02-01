Ruidíaz: Club World Cup is "biggest challenge" yet for Seattle Sounders

Raúl Ruidíaz , an MLS Cup champion in 2019 and a Concacaf Champions League winner in 2022, knows a thing or two about lifting major trophies with Seattle Sounders FC .

"We’re really excited, really anxious to play this game," he added, emphasizing the historic implications of the Feb. 4 test in Tangier, Morocco against the winner of Wednesday's Round One matchup between Al Ahly vs. Auckland City (12:30 pm ET | FS2, FOX Deportes).

"We know it's the most important challenge of them all," the 32-year-old told Extratime (full interview available on MLS Season Pass ) about Seattle's participation in the tournament.

But, with the Rave Green's unprecedented FIFA Club World Cup debut mere days away, the Peruvian international striker is convinced none of those notable achievements compare to what awaits in Morocco.

"We have to win the first game. We don’t even know who we’re going to face," he insisted. "We’re focused on winning the first game. Then we’ll see."

However, Ruidíaz refuses to think too far ahead, let alone imagine himself sharing the field with the 14-time European champions and four-time Club World Cup winners.

Even more motivating is the possibility of facing European titans Real Madrid in a Feb. 8 Semifinal, should they emerge victorious in their Second Round test.

"There’s a lot of pressure, clearly. But more than anything, there's motivation."

"We know that all of the United States will be supporting us," he stated, conscious that the entire global soccer community will be watching their performance against either Africa's runner-up or Oceania's champion.

As Concacaf representatives, by way of their 2022 CCL triumph, the Sounders are Major League Soccer's first-ever Club World Cup participant. While the support of their fans is a given, Ruidíaz also believes anybody with emotional ties to MLS will be rooting – albeit grudgingly – from afar, given the Sounders' de facto position as ambassadors of the league at the tournament.

Playoffs or bust

While their CCL title helped Seattle reach historic heights on the world stage, it did come with a price: namely, missing out on the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. That unexpected blemish on an otherwise memorable campaign put an end to a league-record 13-year streak of consecutive postseason appearances – equaled only by the New York Red Bulls, who, conversely, kept their streak alive with a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference last year.

Injuries, particularly to midfield linchpin João Paulo, played a major part in 2022 ending on a sour note.

"I think it was terrible to have so many injuries; that influenced a lot in our performances last year," said Ruidíaz, who himself was limited to just 9g/2a in 18 regular-season appearances due to an ankle issue.

"The club are doing what they can to bring in players and make sure we have a good squad that’s competitive to make sure there isn’t a repeat of last year."

Whoever puts on the Rave Green this season, Ruidíaz knows nothing will come easy for the two-time MLS Cup champs in 2023.

“We have to prepare twice as hard, focus twice as hard and take care of ourselves twice as hard to be competitive," Ruidiaz said. "... Every team in MLS is strong. All of them."