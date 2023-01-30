Seattle Sounders: What to know about MLS’s first Club World Cup participant

The Sounders are coached by Brian Schmetzer, who's been a staple of Seattle soccer dating back to his playing days, when he suited up for the NASL iteration of the club in the 1980s. After his playing days, he remained involved coaching the sport in his hometown, first at the youth and then the USL level, and in Seattle’s 2009 MLS expansion season joined the coaching staff of the late Sigi Schmid as an assistant.