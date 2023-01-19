Transfer Tracker

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan & Danny Leyva sign new deals with Seattle Sounders

By MLSsoccer staff

Seattle Sounders FC have secured long-term deals for three players with deep local ties, the reigning Concacaf Champions League winners announced Thursday.

Homegrown forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have each signed a new five-year contract, keeping them with the Rave Green through the 2027 MLS season. Meanwhile, homegrown midfielder Danny Leyva has signed a new four-year deal through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

All three players were previously on contracts that expired after the 2023 season, per Seattle.

“It’s with great pleasure that we announce these well-earned contracts,” Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. “Jordan and Cristian have each been a massive part of this club’s success, while Danny has shown to be a very talented player with a bright future. We are pleased to secure their place with Sounders FC for years to come.”

“Jordan and Cristian are exceptional players who have grown tremendously on and off the field since joining the club,” Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “Danny has become a good professional in his young career, and we are looking forward to his continued development. I’d like to congratulate all three players and am pleased about their continued time with the club.”

Jordan Morris
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC

Morris, 28, joined Seattle in 2016 and has 52 goals across all competitions, a total that’s fifth all-time in club history. The Mercer Island, Washington native was on Seattle’s 2016 and 2019 teams that won MLS Cup, plus made the ​​2020 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.

Morris has suffered two long-term ACL tears, but has recovered to approach 140 regular-season games for his career entering the 2023 campaign. He represented the US men’s national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter, making 51 appearances on the international stage.

Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

Roldan, 27, was selected No. 16 overall by Seattle in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas after starring at the University of Washington. He currently ranks third all-time in Sounders appearances with 280 across all competitions, and ranks third all-time across all competitions with 47 assists (alongside 36 goals).

A two-time MLS Cup champion, Roldan was named to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target alongside five other Sounders FC players. He also represented the USMNT at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and has amassed 32 caps.

Danny Leyva
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

Leyva, 19, was signed by Seattle as a homegrown player in 2019. The Las Vegas native has made 55 appearances for the Rave Green, posting two assists in MLS action, and featured prominently for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance since 2018.

Leyva is a US youth international standout who made three appearances in the 2019 U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

