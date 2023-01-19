Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan & Danny Leyva sign new deals with Seattle Sounders

Homegrown forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have each signed a new five-year contract, keeping them with the Rave Green through the 2027 MLS season. Meanwhile, homegrown midfielder Danny Leyva has signed a new four-year deal through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

All three players were previously on contracts that expired after the 2023 season, per Seattle.

“It’s with great pleasure that we announce these well-earned contracts,” Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. “Jordan and Cristian have each been a massive part of this club’s success, while Danny has shown to be a very talented player with a bright future. We are pleased to secure their place with Sounders FC for years to come.”